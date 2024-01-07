6 Must Have Weather Widgets For Android

While the weather is something you typically just mention during small talk, it's one of the major factors shaping how you go about your day. The weather dictates your daily routine, from deciding what to wear to figuring out where to spend the rest of your day to planning how to store your motorcycle. That's why, unless you're cooped up indoors all year long, staying in the loop with your local weather is always a good idea.

But let's be real — you might not always have the time to tune into the early morning weather report or search online for weather updates. In such cases, you can rely on weather apps instead. These nifty utilities are convenient and impressively accurate, saving you from wearing a sleeveless top on a cold day or getting caught in downpours without an umbrella. If you're on Android, these apps come with an extra perk: widgets. That means you don't even have to launch the app just to check the weather — just a quick glance at your screen, and you're all set. If you're looking for the best widgets to add to your home screen, here are six of the must-have ones based on first-hand experience and Google Play Store reviews. There will be a more in-depth explanation of our methodology for picking these apps at the end of this article.