What We Hope To See From The Engine That Will Power Kia's 2025 Tasman Ute

South Korean automaker Kia recently unveiled a series of camouflaged photos and real-world testing videos of its highly-anticipated 2025 Tasman midsize ute. However, potential buyers and truck lovers are receiving mixed signals from Kia regarding the Tasman's global availability. Kia's first-ever light commercial truck is officially debuting next year in its South Korean home market, followed by other regions like Australia, Africa, and the Middle East — with no mention of an impending North American debut.

Then again, the Tasman was caught testing in California despite no confirmation from Kia if its truck will ever see the light of day in Uncle Sam's territories. Kia was the first to say that the newest Tasman is "the most Australian Kia ever developed," and will compete with established diesel-powered utes like the Mitsubishi Triton, Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, and the indestructible Toyota Hilux.

Kia has not confirmed this yet, but the 2025 Tasman will reportedly come to market with a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine upon launch, with Drive reporting it may employ a similar Smartstream engine to the Kia Sorento. However, the automaker must do two things if it wants Tasman to make waves in America and compete with the Chevy Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, and Toyota Tacoma: Ditch the diesel engine, and circumvent the 25% tariff for imported pickup trucks — otherwise known as the "chicken tax."

