12 Of The Fastest Fords Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

There are few automakers with a bigger reputation for speed as Ford, from the first Mustang in 1964 to winning Le Mans four years in a row in the late 1960s. The rivalry that Ford had with Ferrari at the time is documented in the movie "Ford vs Ferrari." Since then, Ford has put out many more vehicles, often with the help of collaborators like Shelby and AC Cars. Many of those vehicles would go on to win more races and earn Ford more prestige in the speed category.

This has urged Ford to make fast versions of many of their cars, including ones that you might not expect. A good example are the Ford ST models, which include fast versions of the Ford Edge, Fiesta, Focus, and Explorer. Those cars can get really fast, but Ford saves its best work for its muscle cars and race cars. Thus, for a list of the fastest Fords ever made, you're going to see the words "Mustang" and "GT" quite often.

We'll also give a brief hat-tip to the mod community. Modded Fords can go much faster than their stock counterparts. For example, this modified 2006 Ford GT has a max speed of 310.8 MPH, making it one of only a handful of street-legal cars that can eclipse 300 MPH.