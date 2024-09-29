9 Motorcycles Built With A Reverse Gear For Easy Backing Up

If you've ever had to walk your 600-pound motorcycle backward up an incline to navigate out of a tricky parking spot, you'll appreciate a reverse gear. Manually backing up can be a challenge in a lot of situations, especially if your motorcycle is larger and heavier than you are. Reverse gears help propel motorcycles backward, so you can worry more about steering versus keeping the bike upright. However, not every motorcycle has this feature.

Advertisement

Motorcycles can have various transmission types, but it's uncommon for a bike to have a reverse gear — Only a few brands are known for including them on their motorcycles. Part of the reason it isn't as widespread as many riders might hope, is that it makes the transmission more complicated, and can potentially increase the cost of a motorcycle.

If you can't live without a reverse gear — known by some manufacturers as reverse assist — here are the motorcycles you should look for. Not all of them are currently available brand new, but there might be used models still on the market. Some brands make a habit of including reverse gears on certain lines of their motorcycles, if not all of them.

Advertisement