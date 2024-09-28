How To Limit Who Can Send Messages In Your WhatsApp Group Chat

Many of us use WhatsApp for our everyday conversations, like personal family chats, team catchups at work, or getting updates from businesses whose channels we've decided to join. By default, WhatsApp lets users in groups with less than 33 members change group information, add new members, and send messages. But, unless you're an admin user, you'll instantly be barred from changing some settings if you're part of a group of 256 users or more.

These days, WhatsApp groups can reach up to 1024 members, which makes it a great tool to mass message a lot of people simultaneously for things like birthday parties, weddings, company announcements, and other events. However, large WhatsApp groups do come with some privacy-related risks. Not to mention, you can only imagine the chaos when even just a quarter of the members start replying at the same time.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to bring some order back into your groups on WhatsApp in just a few taps (or clicks). To do this, you can opt to make most members just spectators in your chat by barring them from sending messages to everyone, while leaving a select few users to be able to continue sending messages to your group. To get started, there are two settings you need to know: group permissions and adding admin. Depending on your preferred WhatsApp messaging platform, the exact way to manage these settings will vary slightly. Here's how to do it on your iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows PC.

