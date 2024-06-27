How To Prevent Random People From Adding You To A WhatsApp Group Chat

As far as messaging apps go, WhatsApp is probably one of the more popular ones, especially outside of the United States. WhatsApp came about in 2009 as a basic SMS messenger, but gradually evolved to be so much more. Now owned by Meta, users can enable various secret features to improve their experience with the app, including video messages, audio messages, calls, and more. Users can even share "stories" within WhatsApp, moving it closer to social media status. However, messaging is its primary function and with text messages comes group messages.

Nothing is more annoying than being included in a group chat that you didn't ask to be a part of. More annoying than that, a group chat where you don't even know the other users. Unfortunately, WhatsApp is notorious for this happening to users all too frequently, forcing them to go through the steps of leaving the chat — only for another group of complete strangers to start up the following week.

Unfortunately, depending on your privacy settings, anyone with your number can include you in a group chat even if they're not in your contacts. And with the way Meta shares its users data, it's easy for random folks to end up with your number. Luckily, users can prevent this from happening again.