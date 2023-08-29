WhatsApp For Mac Gets A Facelift, Support For Group Calling

The messaging service WhatsApp has been pretty barebones on Mac and Windows since its inception. Basically, the only thing you could do with the app is send messages and make one-on-one calls, giving it fewer features than even its iOS counterpart. In March, WhatsApp gave the Windows app a facelift, and now the MacOS version is getting the same treatment.

The new WhatsApp update for MacOS notably brings group calling. Now, users can call up to eight people on video calls, and 32 for audio calls. Although this is a fraction of the 100-person meetings that Zoom supports, it will benefit those who use WhatsApp as their primary communication service.

Many choose this service over apps like Zoom because it has end-to-end encryption and cross-platform communication. Thanks to the redesign, there is another reason to choose WhatsApp over its competitors, as a few more features were added that enhance the WhatsApp experience on Apple hardware.