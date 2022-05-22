WhatsApp Drops Support For Older iPhones: What Users Should Know

Despite all of the controversies its parent company Meta has faced, WhatsApp still remains one of the most-used instant messaging services around the world. Its promise of end-to-end encryption, which has miraculously managed to stay intact, has always endeared it to its user base. The ability to conveniently send and receive money has also been a critical product feature. For business reasons, WhatsApp tries to support as many devices as it can, but it eventually has to draw a line somewhere. That line is apparently being moved, and owners of very old iPhones might find themselves out of options unless they upgrade to a new version of iOS or, worse, upgrade to a new iPhone.

It's not surprising that WhatsApp would eventually drop support for nearly ancient versions of operating systems. In addition to keeping its codebase lean and clean, it also needs to adopt new features that may not work on older versions of those platforms. There might also be some lingering security holes and bugs that can only be closed by relying on a new capability that's available on more recent versions of operating systems. Such moves naturally cut off some users, but it's not unexpected, especially for very old software and hardware.

Giving credence to rumors that have been running around since late 2021, WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp indeed plans to drop support for two of Apple's oldest iOS versions, namely iOS 10 and iOS 11. This means that for iPhone users, you'll need to be running at least iOS 12 to continue using WhatsApp. The switch won't be flipped until October, however, so there's plenty of time for affected users to prepare for that day.