Toyota Corolla XSE Vs. SE: What's The Difference Between These Trims?

The Corolla is Toyota's longest-running model in the United States. It's also one of the most popular vehicles in America with over 50 million sold. It's known for reliability, practicality, and a relatively low starting price. The Corolla competes with compact sedans and hatchbacks like the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, and Hyundai Elantra. For 2025, there's a new FX trim that harkens back to the old FX16 hatchback and livens up the lineup with performance-adjacent upgrades like lowered suspension, a rear spoiler, black exterior accents, and unique wheels. Aside from the base Corolla LE trim and the special-edition FX trim, there are two trims that are very popular amongst Corolla shoppers: the SE and the XSE.

First, let's place these two trim levels in the Corolla lineup. The Corolla is available as a sedan and a hatchback, as well as a hybrid variant. For the purposes of this breakdown, we're covering the sedan only with the standard powertrain. The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is certainly worth a closer look for its impressive fuel economy, but its trim structure varies slightly from the sedan a bit which could muddy the waters when it comes to understanding what the SE and XSE models offer. With that in mind, let's break down the differences and see what each of these trims has to offer.