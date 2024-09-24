10 British Classic Cars That Used American V8 Engines

When it comes to affordable, reliable power, it's always been difficult to beat an American V8. Long-running favorites from the likes of GM, Chrysler, and Ford might lack the exotic prestige that comes with a low-volume handbuilt European powertrain, but there's a good reason they have remained so popular. Likewise, there's a good reason why British cars have a long standing reputation for being unreliable. Sure, there are some exceptions, but overall, a much larger number of British cars have fit the stereotype than have defied it.

The idea of combining reliable American power with British handling and engineering is far from a novel one, and has been immortalized by the likes of the Shelby Cobra. However, there are plenty more British classics that feature American V8 hearts, many of which get overlooked by enthusiasts today. From long-distance luxury cruisers to Cobra-rivaling muscle cars, these cars all offered their own spin on the British-American formula, although many have since been forgotten about by enthusiasts.

[Featured image by EmmanuelD via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]