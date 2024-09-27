Everything You Need To Deep Clean Your Car Tires And Rims
Save for the undercarriage, the wheels and tires are the dirtiest part of any car. For car lovers like us, there are cases when clean wheels take precedence over the paint, especially if the vehicle is wearing a set of nasty, wide-lipped rims or aftermarket rollers.
No compounding, polishing, or paint waxing will compensate for dirty wheels and grubby, browning tires (otherwise known as tire blooming). The good news is you can restore your wheels and tires to their former glory without spending big money on expensive detailing garages or off-the-shelf cleaning products.
Of course, specialized cleaners will rid your wheels of brake dust and tar stains faster than using soap and water alone. However, you don't need to use those cleaning products for every wash.
The trick is to wash the wheels and tires regularly when washing the entire vehicle to maintain the pristine vibe of your wheels. Here are a few products worth considering to deep-clean your car's wheels and tires.
Wheel & tire cleaners
Proper wheel cleaning starts with appropriate washing, and here's the thing — you don't need a separate wheel cleaning product to wash your wheels and tires. The shampoo you use to clean the paint is adequate for washing the wheels and tires. Any car shampoo will do, but remember to have a separate bucket of soapy water for the wheels to avoid scratching and contaminating the paint.
Moreover, using a soft wheel brush when washing the wheels is better, which helps immensely in decontaminating multi-spoke wheels. If the wheels have visible reddish or brownish brake dust, asphalt, or tar spots, commercially available wheel cleaners like Meguiar's Hot Rims Wheel & Tire Cleaner or Griot's Garage Heavy Duty Wheel Cleaner are safe for all types of wheel finishes yet are potently formulated to dissolve brake dust and other contaminants.
However, wheel cleaning products like Meguiar's Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner or Dr. Beasley's Matte Wheel Cleanser are the best for matte or satin finish wheels. Matte wheels are not tricky to clean but require silicon-free and acid-free cleaning products to maintain their silky, matte finish. Don't forget to dry the wheels after washing them using a dedicated microfiber towel.
Plus, here are a few other tips. Allow the wheels to cool down before washing or using brake dust cleaners. In addition, avoid using dish soap when cleaning wheels, tires, and paint to prevent fading, discoloration, or accelerated wearing of the finish. Also, while you're at it, why not clean the wheel wells, too?
Wheel & tire protectors
Wheels and tires could use some form of protection from the elements like the paint. Unfortunately, paint wax is not ideal for protecting the wheels. Most waxes contain carnauba wax that, although harder than concrete (when cured), is almost entirely insoluble in water, and has a melting point of 180° to 187°F.
However, the brakes could get hot fast, rising from 280°F during normal usage to a scorching 500°F during track days. In those conditions, carnauba-based waxes are not enough to offer lasting protection. What you need are synthetic or ceramic protectants that can withstand higher temperatures.
Products like Chemical Guys Hydro Spin Wheel & Rim Ceramic Coating make it easier to ceramic-coat your wheels, enabling them to repel road grime, dirt, and brake dust for extended periods. Coating the wheels also makes them easier to clean with every wash. Meanwhile, ceramic coatings for cars are also suitable for the wheels. The trick is to coat each wheel evenly, allow the ceramic coating to flash or dry, and buff the excess with a microfiber towel.
Treating the tires with tire shine will uplift your car's style. The last step is to coat each wheel with tire shine after cleaning. Products like Meguiar's Hot Shine Tire Foam or Car Guys Tire Shine Spray are great for protecting and enhancing the black color of tires.