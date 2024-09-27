Everything You Need To Deep Clean Your Car Tires And Rims

Save for the undercarriage, the wheels and tires are the dirtiest part of any car. For car lovers like us, there are cases when clean wheels take precedence over the paint, especially if the vehicle is wearing a set of nasty, wide-lipped rims or aftermarket rollers.

No compounding, polishing, or paint waxing will compensate for dirty wheels and grubby, browning tires (otherwise known as tire blooming). The good news is you can restore your wheels and tires to their former glory without spending big money on expensive detailing garages or off-the-shelf cleaning products.

Of course, specialized cleaners will rid your wheels of brake dust and tar stains faster than using soap and water alone. However, you don't need to use those cleaning products for every wash.

The trick is to wash the wheels and tires regularly when washing the entire vehicle to maintain the pristine vibe of your wheels. Here are a few products worth considering to deep-clean your car's wheels and tires.

