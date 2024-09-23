6 Of The Best Gadgets To Enhance Your Workout

While you can burn more calories manually by mixing your own workout powders — whether they contain freeze-dried super greens, creatine, or whatever else you may use — once you go electric, you may never go back. The Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle is so useful that I own two — one for protein shakes and one for sugar-free electrolyte drinks so that I have both beverages ready to go before, during, and after my workouts. With one or two button presses, it thoroughly blends powdered drinks, leaving zero distasteful clumps — which may occur with manual shaking. Plus, it frees up time for you to do other things while it blends for you. Just screw the blender/battery to the bottom of the container and let it do its thing.

It's lightweight and can handle temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius. The BPA-free Tritan-made Fans-One bottle can hold 24 ounces and conveniently charges via USB-C — it fully recharges in less than two hours. One drawback is that this electric shaker bottle is not going to make any true smoothies for you — it's not a replacement for a blender or a juicer, and you'll need the real deal to make a thicker or iced drink. However, it's a game-changer when it comes to mixing powdered drinks and one of my most used kitchen items.

The Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle costs between $19.99 and $27.99, depending on which color you want to go with. While I don't really care about style when it comes to something as utilitarian as a workout drink, I do go out of my way to choose different colors so it's easier to keep track of which bottle contains which — black for my protein drink, teal for my electrolytes, etc. Other available colors include dark blue, pink, black/orange, and purple.

