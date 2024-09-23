6 Of The Best Gadgets To Enhance Your Workout
Exercising can be one of the most low-tech activities of your day — after all, you can get your muscles working and heart pumping as simply as with a brisk walk. However, there's a good chance you're using at least some kind of technology in your workout — and why shouldn't you? The whole point of technology, after all, is to make things easier and more convenient for us mere mortals. Whether it's expensive exercise machines at the gym or cheap headphones that let us listen to music while we run, hi-tech equipment can play an important role in our workout routines. There are products that can improve pretty much any activity that will burn calories, whether it's cycling, playing sports, or items you'll need if you want to start rucking or some other new, trendy workout.
Some devices are great for tracking and measuring your workouts, while others will help you prepare for them or cool down afterward. But which ones are actually worth your investment, as opposed to the ones you'll discard after a week after realizing they're more trouble than they're worth? Here are six of the best gadgets to enhance your workout, based on my own personal testing and experience, as well as the feedback from my colleagues and other tech writers who've tested them. More information on how these gadgets were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle
While you can burn more calories manually by mixing your own workout powders — whether they contain freeze-dried super greens, creatine, or whatever else you may use — once you go electric, you may never go back. The Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle is so useful that I own two — one for protein shakes and one for sugar-free electrolyte drinks so that I have both beverages ready to go before, during, and after my workouts. With one or two button presses, it thoroughly blends powdered drinks, leaving zero distasteful clumps — which may occur with manual shaking. Plus, it frees up time for you to do other things while it blends for you. Just screw the blender/battery to the bottom of the container and let it do its thing.
It's lightweight and can handle temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius. The BPA-free Tritan-made Fans-One bottle can hold 24 ounces and conveniently charges via USB-C — it fully recharges in less than two hours. One drawback is that this electric shaker bottle is not going to make any true smoothies for you — it's not a replacement for a blender or a juicer, and you'll need the real deal to make a thicker or iced drink. However, it's a game-changer when it comes to mixing powdered drinks and one of my most used kitchen items.
The Fans-One Electric Shaker Bottle costs between $19.99 and $27.99, depending on which color you want to go with. While I don't really care about style when it comes to something as utilitarian as a workout drink, I do go out of my way to choose different colors so it's easier to keep track of which bottle contains which — black for my protein drink, teal for my electrolytes, etc. Other available colors include dark blue, pink, black/orange, and purple.
Multifun Digital Speed Skipping Rope
Jumping rope is fantastic cardio, and if you really want to keep track of your workouts to best measure your progress, a digital jump rope can do the counting for you so that you're able to fully get in the zone and focus on the actual exercise. I bought the Multifun Digital Speed Skipping Rope for my girlfriend last year, though I ended up using it just as much as she does. Its tiny buttons take a little getting used to, but once you figure out how everything works, you'll wonder how you ever single-dutched without one.
The LED display is backlit and easy to read whether you're exercising in bright sunlight or dark gyms, and you can input your weight and measure time, laps, circles, and calories. The nine-foot long rope can easily have its length adjusted and shortened. It's durably built from PVC and designed to avoid tangling while incorporating non-slip handles that are both comfortable and easy to grip.
Obviously, the setup for this device is a little more involved than a basic, analog jump rope. But, once it's done and you get the hang of the controls, the additional functionality of a digital jump rope will upgrade your workouts in a way that even Rocky Balboa could approve of. The price varies by a dollar or two, depending on which color you choose (black, blue, orange, black/pink, and hot pink), but you can find the Multifun Digital Speed Skipping Rope on Amazon for around $15.99
AirPods
I don't know about you, but headphones are nearly just as important to my workout as actual weights and equipment. I use AirPods 3, though Apple recently announced even more advanced AirPods 4 that include active noise cancellation (ANC). I've had mine for years and love them, and I won't need to upgrade for a while, though my colleague at SlashGear reviewed the AirPods Pro 2 and appreciated its audio performance and excellent ANC.
However, the review did note that costly AirPods aren't really the ideal choice for non-Apple users, as there are plenty of affordable wireless buds for you to choose from. As for AirPods 3, the only real complaint I have is that I can't use ANC on airplanes or in other scenarios — I don't need the feature for workouts, though, and definitely don't think you should drown out your surroundings if you're out running, for example.
In addition to ANC, newer AirPods offer powerful audio drivers, high dynamic range amplifiers, adaptive audio and EQ, transparency mode, voice isolation for its mics and for clearer audio input on phone and video calls, and personalized spatial audio that uses dynamic head tracking to match the position of your ears and give you immersive 360-degree sound. Amazon sells Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $249.99, while AirPods 4 without ANC are available for pre-order for $129.99.
Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro
A lot of people exercise to lose weight, but even if you're more interested in overall fitness, a smart scale can be a huge asset for tracking your progress. Take, for instance, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, which measures not just your overall body weight and body mass index (BMI) but also metrics such as muscle mass, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone mass, and more. The companion app will keep track of these measurements, providing useful line graphs and even an estimated "body age" based on your overall fitness. (I've used one for years, and regret to inform you all that my body is apparently two years older than my actual age.)
Eufy makes everything from security cameras to AI robotic vacuums, so it's no surprise that its weight scales are so hi-tech. There is a more advanced model than the P2 Pro — the Eufy Smart Scale P3 — however, this next-gen version is pricier. If you've got the budget for it, you may want to opt for the P3, but I haven't tested it and can't vouch for it, though it does have comprehensive analysis features and a customizable display that the P2 lacks. Eufy also makes even cheaper models than the P2 Pro, which have fewer features if you're a minimalist and/or trying to tighten your belt (in more ways than one). You can find the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro on Amazon for $79.99 but often marked down lower than that.
RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring
Obviously, one of the best gadgets to enhance your workout would be a wearable fitness tracker, such as a Fitbit or an Apple Watch. However, if you want to try something a little more outside the box, you can go with a smart ring, which is far less intrusive and more lightweight than wrist or chest trackers. I recently had the opportunity to test the next-generation RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring, which — in addition to several other advanced features — is the first smart ring to offer sleep apnea detection.
Setting up the ring was incredibly simple and its companion app has a sleek, easy-to-read design. It's so lightweight that you don't even notice that you're wearing it, and it can go weeks without needing a recharge. Unfortunately, there's no display on the device, so you can't keep track of metrics during a workout like you can with other popular fitness trackers. However, that just means you can actually focus more on your workout instead of the numbers.
Plus, the app will clearly show you more specific details for activities such as running and cycling. The Apple Watch and other major fitness trackers have many more specialized activities than RingConn's smart ring, though the company says it will roll out more over time. The app also doesn't require a paid subscription and works right away as is, which is a nice touch. The RingConn Smart Ring is priced at $279 on Amazon and comes in three fashionable colors: Gold, silver, and matte black. You can even get a ring-sizing kit to make sure you get a device that best fits you, though I appreciate that the device will accurately measure your heartbeat, skin temperature, and other metrics no matter which finger you wear it on.
SwitchBot Lock Pro
While a smart lock might not immediately seem like an obvious gadget to enhance your workout, you'll really appreciate it if you like to carry your keys with you on runs and other exercise routines, which can press into you and be very uncomfortable. With a smart lock, you can leave your keys at home and get back inside using your smartphone, fingerprint, and/or a key code. I don't personally own a smart lock, though I'm trying to get my roommates on board with one, and I can't wait to upgrade to one because — among the other aforementioned reasons — I hate the way my keys weigh down my gym shorts.
SlashGear reviewed the SwitchBot Lock Pro and rated it a 9 out of 10, praising its long-lasting battery, comprehensive app, and other features. It's powered by AA batteries but can last several months before being replaced. It's built from an aluminum alloy casing that makes it durable and secure, and installation is simple, quick, and compatible with American deadbolts. Plus, it supports Matter and can be used with voice commands, including Siri, Alexa, and Google.
One downside to the lock is that it's designed for indoor use only. But, if you don't live inside an apartment building or are otherwise looking for an outdoor lock, SwitchBot is just one of the multiple top brands and affordable picks for smart locks named by SlashGear. The SwitchBot Lock Pro is available from Amazon for $119.99, if not less.
How these gadgets were selected for this list
While I'm no exercise guru, and I'm definitely not as in shape as I'd like to be, I do exercise several days a week and try my best to live a healthy lifestyle. I'm also an avid tech geek, and I have used and been an early adopter for a wide range of different devices, in addition to reviewing some professionally. Most of the recommended items on this list of the best gadgets to enhance your workout have been personally used and thoroughly tested by me — in most cases, for several years.
As someone who takes his fitness seriously but is also fairly casual with his workouts, the products I've included on this list are ones that I think a majority of people who are trying to exercise in some form or another could benefit from. Plus, they're relatively affordable, as money is definitely a finite resource for me. Factors I considered for this list include ease of use and how much of an improvement they could actually offer a standard workout routine.
For the products on this list that I haven't personally used, such as AirPods Pro 2 and the SwitchBot Lock Pro, I relied on the experience of my colleagues at SlashGear, who are no strangers to reviewing tech hardware. At the time of this writing, the AirPods 4 are extremely new to the market and haven't yet been reviewed by SlashGear, though it's already gotten solid feedback from reputable publications, such as Mashable, Gizmodo, and Engadget.