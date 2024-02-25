5 Items You'll Need If You Want To Start Rucking

If you're looking to mix up your fitness routine with a new, easy-to-learn workout, you might want to consider rucking. Rucking, or walking with a heavy load on your back, has exploded in popularity since last summer, with new devotees joining the practice every day. Its adoption is not hard to understand since it's a straightforward, back-to-basics exercise. Rucking is a low-impact workout that can burn a lot more calories than a regular walk without putting as much strain on your knees and other joints as running or jogging otherwise would.

Plus, rucking is easy to get into — it requires very little gear and can be done pretty much anywhere you can walk, like parks, indoor gyms, tracks, or even neighborhood sidewalks. You'll want to ease into rucking at first, starting with 15 to 20 pounds on your back and only walking a mile or so before gradually ramping up your weight, distance, or both. (The recommended maximum weight for rucking is one-third of your body weight.)

If you already like hiking or walking, transitioning to rucking will be easy. Before you start, there are a few things you'll need. Some are necessary — like something heavy and a backpack to carry the weight — while others aren't mandatory but can greatly enhance the experience, like fitness trackers or the best iPhone apps for hiking and backpacking, which can help you find great trails to ruck along.

It's also smart to wear breathable workout clothes and good walking, running, or hiking shoes that protect your feet and ankles. Here are five items you'll need if you want to start rucking based on personal experience and reviews from reputable publications (more information on this can be found at the end of the list).