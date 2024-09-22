How Long Do Car Headlights Last (And Can You Extend Their Lifespan?)

The answer to how long car headlights last depends on the bulb or lighting-system type. Conventional halogen bulbs are good for 500 to 1,000 hours. It may seem enough, but halogen bulbs will degrade faster with frequent night driving. That's why headlights are the first upgrade for any of my new or used cars.

I've witnessed headlights transition from sealed-type units to halogen, HID, and LED, back when car headlights had lenses that don't turn yellow or degrade with age like modern plastic headlights. I prefer upgrading to HID bulbs from halogens for better nighttime performance. Vehicles equipped with HID, or High-Intensity Discharge, headlamps emit a brighter, whiter light that could last for 2,000 to 3,000 hours, depending on the type of bulb and its usage.

Meanwhile, LED headlights are more energy-efficient, emit less heat, and are brighter than halogen bulbs. They also last longer — in fact, they can outlast the car's useful life, provided the LED bulbs have proper housings and heat sinks to dissipate the higher temperatures their circuitry generates. On average, LED headlights have a 50,000-hour lifespan, but retrofitting an LED bulb in a halogen enclosure could reduce the lifespan to 8,000 hours.

