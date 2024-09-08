10 Sedans That Have High Ground Clearance
When it comes time to purchase a new (or used) vehicle, there are numerous factors to bear in mind. You may want a truck or SUV because they're capable of transporting more passengers and luggage, and they tend to be higher off the ground. But if something closer to a standard sedan size is appealing to you, plenty of those also have a surprisingly high ground clearance (the distance between the bottom of the car's chassis and the road).
There are many benefits to having a car higher off the ground. For starters, you enjoy better visibility, so you can more clearly see the traffic in front of you. Higher cars also tend to have better traction, and they can typically absorb shock better, providing a smoother ride for you and your passengers. They're even better suited for off-roading since you don't have to worry about rocky terrain potentially damaging the undercarriage.
High ground clearance is merely one factor to consider when picking out a car to buy, as one also has to think about the overall price and mileage. Ultimately, this is a solid list to start with of recent sedan models that are higher off the ground than you may be used to with similar vehicles, which can sit as low as only 4 inches. We organized the list from lowest to highest clearance, but each of these cars has lots of points in its favor.
2023 Volkswagen Jetta — 5.5 inches
With a ground clearance of 5.5 inches, the 2023 Volkswagen Jetta winds up on the lower end of the scale for vehicles on this list, but it's come a long way from where it was at just a couple of decades ago. The 2000 Jetta sported a clearance of a measly 4.1 inches, meaning there's over an inch more extra room underneath newer models. It's still higher than plenty of other sedans, and the Jetta has other features to make it worth considering even outside of its height.
The 2023 model hails from one of the best generations in the Volkswagen Jetta's history, and when this model first came out, it was one of the most economical sedans on the market, starting around $21,000. The 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine available in the baseline edition may not be anything to look twice at, but the vehicle itself comes with a comfortable interior with ample technological advancements to making driving even simpler.
2024 Toyota Camry — 5.7 inches
The 2025 Toyota has plenty of new features worth getting excited about, from improved safety features to a stellar hybrid powertrain. However, the 2025 model also comes with a slightly reduced ground clearance compared to previous years at just 5.4 inches. That's certainly nothing to sneeze at and is higher than some other sedans with clearances of just 4 inches. However, the 2024 model as well as ones made several years before that are slightly higher with a clearance of 5.7 inches.
Much like the Toyota Corolla, the Camry has been a reliable pick for many decades at this point. It seems like the Camry isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and it would appear Toyota has one eye toward the future, as the Camry has steadily incorporated greener technology into its design. The hybrid options remain an affordable pick for anyone wanting to ease off gasoline, with the baseline 2025 Camry hybrid model starting at around $28,000. Ground clearance may take a backseat to fuel efficiency for those looking for a new car, but you may be able to get the best of both worlds by opting for a used Camry from a year or two back.
2023 Volvo S60 — 5.8 inches
There are many reasons to get excited about purchasing a 2023 Volvo S60. It's one of many vehicles from that year that qualifies for the U.S. EV tax incentive, which may make it a more attractive prospect if the price tag would have you thinking otherwise. Additionally, it has a solid ground clearance of between 5.6 and 5.8 inches, depending on the specific trim you get.
Your best bet for taking advantage of the tax credit is to try to purchase a Volvo S60 brand new, which may still be available from some dealers. You may be more interested in buying a 2023 Volvo S60 used because the price will be slightly lower, but the tax credit may not apply. Used vehicles only qualify if they're purchased for $25,000 or less, and there's a good chance any S60s near you haven't come down that much yet. Then again, numerous other makes and models qualify for the credit if that's what you really want to make a deal, so it's worth going over all of your options to make sure you get the best deal possible.
2022 Subaru Legacy — 5.9 inches
Subaru has done a great job of designing vehicles that are suitable for all different types of terrain, even its sedans. The 2022 Subaru Legacy is lifted pretty well off the ground, with a clearance of 5.9 inches. Naturally, the hatchback and SUV models made by the company are higher, but you may not need that much space for day-to-day driving. You can still rest easy if you ever need to drive over mud and snow although you should still be mindful to put on snow tires and take additional precautions if you anticipate going over any rough conditions.
The Subaru Legacy has an appropriate name, as it's charted a spectacular legacy for itself in the decades since it came out. It was the first Subaru model manufactured in the United States, but its days are soon numbered. Subaru will pull the plug on the Legacy following the 2025 model year. Naturally, used Legacies will still be available to anyone who wants one, which may be the way to go for those who want to save some money while still utilizing all of the stunning features.
2023 Toyota Prius — 6 inches
The 2023 Toyota Prius stretches the definition of "sedan" a little bit. It's more of a liftback, which combines elements of both a sedan and a slightly larger hatchback. However, it feels like an appropriate entry to end the list given how the 2023 model has a ground clearance of 5.6 inches for the baseline LE trim. However, if you upgrade to the XLE trim, that clearance goes up significantly to a full 6 inches. Any way you slice it, it's still a marked improvement over the 2022 Prius, which had a ground clearance starting at only 5.1 inches.
Of course, when most people think of a Prius, ground clearance likely isn't the first thing on their minds. The Prius has become synonymous with fuel efficiency, which the 2023 edition has in spades. However, the Prius has seen many other improvements over the years, particularly when it comes to overall engine performance.
Ultimately, you can enhance the ground clearance of any sedan or liftback through a suspension kit or additional modifications, such as installing larger tires that are still safe for that particular model. It brings a host of benefits and decreases the risk of scraping the underside of your car if you're driving down a steep driveway.
2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe — 6 inches
Seeing as how most coupes only have two doors, the fact the 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has four means it's truly a sedan bearing the name of "coupe." That little technicality doesn't make it any less impressive, as it's a pretty stellar luxury vehicle that may lack in aesthetics but more than makes up for it with dynamic handling. The 2023 version also offers plenty of space underneath the vehicle, as it sports a ground clearance of 6 inches even.
While there's space under the car, there's one area where more room could've desperately been added — the backseat. Many reviews note how anyone sitting in the back may be in for a tight squeeze because there's not a ton of space back there. Still, with a strong engine and innovative technology, there's enough to make the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe worth a look, and even though the base model has a price tag starting at around $39,000, it's still relatively affordable compared to other vehicles in its class.
The 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is able to hit 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, making it a peppy sedan thanks to the 2-liter four-cylinder engine. With ample safety features, this vehicle has a lot going for it, even if some passengers may feel a little cramped.
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 — 6.3 inches
The Mitsubishi Mirage remains one of the cheapest cars you can buy in the world, and purchasing a used model like the 2023 Mirage G4 sedan allows you to save even more. It also just so happens to come with a solid ground clearance of 6.3 inches, putting it on par with the hatchback version of the Mirage.
The Mirage has been around since 1978, mostly catering to consumers in developing countries that still need a reliable car to get around. Such areas may not always have paved roads for cars to drive smoothly on, so a higher ground clearance is certainly an asset to prevent more wear and tear than necessary from forming.
The 2024 Mirage model will be the last one available to customers in the United States, as it's been confirmed there will be no 2025 model. Anyone who wants a Mirage G4 can still buy one from dealerships as long as the older stock remains around. One could also purchase a Mirage used from a private party to enjoy what so many have driven over the past several decades.
[ Featured Image by Ethan Llamas via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY SA 4.0]
2021 Mazda6 — 6.5 inches
Sports cars tend to have lower ground clearance than other types of sedans. However, despite sharing commonalities like quick acceleration and fantastic handling, the Mazda6 isn't technically a sports car, and that at least comes in handy when it comes to ground clearance. There's 6.5 inches of space between the road and the chassis.
SlashGear reviewed the 2021 Mazda6 before it was discontinued for good, and while there were some criticisms directed toward the fact that there's no all-wheel drive option, it was still a great choice for those wanting a sporty-looking sedan. In 2021 it was one of the pricier sedans around, especially if you got one of the flashier trim options. However, these days you may be able to find one used at a lower price point.
As far as family sedans go, the Mazda6 has some exceptional quality. No doubt the higher-than-average ground clearance aids in the spectacular handling so that the driver and passengers alike enjoy smooth rides wherever they go.
2022 Honda Accord — 6.7 inches
The Accord is one of the most successful models in Honda's history, and it's easy to see why. While it was initially introduced as a hatchback, the sedan version is what caught on and has remained popular ever since the '70s. It has garnered a reputation of reliability and having many important key features, and it also has a ground clearance that rivals much larger vehicles at 6.7 inches (provided you get the right trim).
To take advantage of that 6.7-inch ground clearance, you'll have to look toward the 2022 Honda Accord LX, EX-L, and Sports SE. That year also has Sport and Hybrid versions where the ground clearance only measures at 5.8 inches, which still isn't all that bad. In more recent years, Honda has really brought Accords closer to the ground — the 2024 version measures 5.3 inches between the road and chassis.
There's not really any information on why the ground clearance was brought down so much with the Honda Accord. Lower cars tend to be more aerodynamic, so that could've played a role. However, Honda Accords do work with suspension lift kits if you want to customize your ride to be a bit taller.
2024 Nissan Versa — 6.8 inches
The Nissan Versa has sported a ground clearance of 6.8 inches for several years now, including the more recent 2024 model. This put the Versa roughly on par for many years with the Nissan Kicks, a hatchback one would expect to have a higher ground clearance. The 2024 Kicks boasted 7 inches of space between the car and the ground; however, that was increased with the 2025 Kicks model where the ground clearance has been upped to 8.4 inches.
Even with the Kicks getting a recent lift, the Versa still has a ground clearance to rival other crossover models, and it has plenty of other features that make it worth considering. The 2024 Nissan Versa is significantly less expensive than other models on the market, starting at just under $18,000. The 15 cubic feet of cargo space and fuel economy that goes up to 40 mpg on the freeway also make it worth a second look.
Plus, if you're looking to save some money, other Versa years also come with a 6.8-inch ground clearance at reduced prices. A used 2021 Versa tends to sell between $11,000 and $15,000 if it's in good condition, and it comes with many of the same great features you'll see in the newer models.