Kawasaki Ninja: Which Model Has The Highest Horsepower?

With almost a century and half's worth of history, Kawasaki has dipped its feet in a surprising number of industries, which span ships, robots, and even fighter planes. However, these days, it's quite the popular brand in the automotive industry. Through the years, Kawasaki has made a name for itself for creating pretty successful motorcycles, from beginner-friendly bikes to absolute units made for more seasoned riders with bikes, with the Kawasaki Ninja line leading the charge.

Advertisement

Kawasaki had been operating for over 80 years before it launched its first brand motorcycle, the B7, in 1960. However, it didn't take long for its motorcycles to start zooming ahead of the competition on and off the track. In the past, Kawasaki bikes have consistently appeared at the top of our lists for everything from the coolest-looking 300cc motorcycles to the most reliable motorcycles ever built. But, while there are plenty of things that make an iconic motorcycle and there's no shortage of eye-catching Kawasaki models, jaw-dropping horsepower can definitely make it stand apart from the crowd.

In recent times, the Kawasaki's Ninja line has produced dozens of fan favorites, including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Kawasaki Ninja 300. But the motorcycles in the Ninja series are not made equal, and some models blow the others out of the water. So, which Kawasaki motorcycle leads the pack in terms of horsepower?

Advertisement