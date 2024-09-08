Kawasaki Ninja: Which Model Has The Highest Horsepower?
With almost a century and half's worth of history, Kawasaki has dipped its feet in a surprising number of industries, which span ships, robots, and even fighter planes. However, these days, it's quite the popular brand in the automotive industry. Through the years, Kawasaki has made a name for itself for creating pretty successful motorcycles, from beginner-friendly bikes to absolute units made for more seasoned riders with bikes, with the Kawasaki Ninja line leading the charge.
Kawasaki had been operating for over 80 years before it launched its first brand motorcycle, the B7, in 1960. However, it didn't take long for its motorcycles to start zooming ahead of the competition on and off the track. In the past, Kawasaki bikes have consistently appeared at the top of our lists for everything from the coolest-looking 300cc motorcycles to the most reliable motorcycles ever built. But, while there are plenty of things that make an iconic motorcycle and there's no shortage of eye-catching Kawasaki models, jaw-dropping horsepower can definitely make it stand apart from the crowd.
In recent times, the Kawasaki's Ninja line has produced dozens of fan favorites, including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Kawasaki Ninja 300. But the motorcycles in the Ninja series are not made equal, and some models blow the others out of the water. So, which Kawasaki motorcycle leads the pack in terms of horsepower?
Which Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle has the highest horsepower?
Holding the award for the Kawasaki Ninja model with the highest horsepower is the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Using its four-cylinder engine, Top Speed reports that the Kawasaki Ninja H2R can generate up to a crazy 326 horsepower. With a price tag of $57,500 plus destination and commodity surcharges, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R isn't a cheap bike nor one for the faint of heart. To be able to create this unique bike, we've discussed before that Kawasaki had to develop several innovations, such as the first liquid-cooled engine.
Running on 998cc with a max torque of 12,500 rpm, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a powerful motorcycle that is sure to command any track. In 2016, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R even clocked in a whopping 248.5 miles per hour in the hands of experienced racer Kenan Sofuoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, according to WorldSBK. Although it's important to note that reaching this speed was challenging even for a seasoned professional, and Sofuoglu made significant preparations to make this possible with specific road conditions.
That said, there are plenty of other things about the Kawasaki Ninja H2R that make it the force of nature that it is, such as the Tractional Control and Engine Brake Control systems that supplement its speed with safety mechanics. Plus, if you're willing to shell out an extra $600, you can even get the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS plus a few accessories for some added comfort and peace of mind.
The Kawasaki Ninja H2: the street-legal Kawasaki Ninja H2R alternative
Undoubtedly, the growl of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R's engine is like a siren's song to speed demons everywhere. However, the same sound is also the actual reason why the bike is banned from certain states in the United States, like Connecticut. Although, when it comes to road bans, loudness is only one part of the equation — others include the lack of lighting, reflectors, and mirrors.
For riders who don't have access to a track regularly, the hefty price tag may not be worth it. And of course, it's not surprising that many fans of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R are hoping that they can feel the same rush of speed and power in the midst of the open road. Thankfully, Kawasaki understands showing off its bikes where more people can see them and released the Ninja H2 to fill the void.
While dropping the "R" also meant dropping about 100 hp, the 228 horsepower on the Ninja H2 is still more than enough for the average person. Starting at $32,100, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2 ABS shares many of the same striking qualities of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R: 998CC, four-cylinder engine, similar components, and a great-looking finish. And if you're willing to spend an extra $3,500, the Ninja H2 Carbon ABS offers all this plus some aesthetic upgrades, like the carbon fiber and silver-mirror paint, that can make it look even more majestic on the road.