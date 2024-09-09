What Does ToyotaCare Cover, And Where Can You Use It?

Toyota vehicles leave the factory with a collection of warranties and maintenance plans. Every new Toyota car, truck, or SUV has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. It also has a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and rust coverage for five years/unlimited miles. Meanwhile, Toyota hybrid cars or electrified models like the Prius, Corolla Hybrid, Tundra i-Force Max, and Highlander Hybrid get an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty (starting with all 2020 model years).

Moreover, all newly purchased or leased Toyotas come with the ToyotaCare maintenance plan at no extra cost. ToyotaCare will cover scheduled maintenance services, including oil and filter changes, tire rotations, fluid inspections, a multi-point vehicle inspection, and Toyota genuine parts for two years or 25,000 miles upon purchase. ToyotaCare is standard for all vehicles sold in the United States (including Alaska), including service at all participating Toyota dealers.

In addition, ToyotaCare includes 24-hour roadside assistance for two years/unlimited miles. The service covers battery jump-starts, towing (up to 25 miles to the nearest Toyota dealership), winching, tire-changing services, lockout protection, and emergency fuel delivery. Toyota is a global automotive manufacturing giant renowned for producing durable and reliable vehicles, and its extensive new vehicle warranties and prepaid maintenance plan are proof of the brand's confidence in every car it makes.

