What Does ToyotaCare Cover, And Where Can You Use It?
Toyota vehicles leave the factory with a collection of warranties and maintenance plans. Every new Toyota car, truck, or SUV has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. It also has a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and rust coverage for five years/unlimited miles. Meanwhile, Toyota hybrid cars or electrified models like the Prius, Corolla Hybrid, Tundra i-Force Max, and Highlander Hybrid get an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty (starting with all 2020 model years).
Moreover, all newly purchased or leased Toyotas come with the ToyotaCare maintenance plan at no extra cost. ToyotaCare will cover scheduled maintenance services, including oil and filter changes, tire rotations, fluid inspections, a multi-point vehicle inspection, and Toyota genuine parts for two years or 25,000 miles upon purchase. ToyotaCare is standard for all vehicles sold in the United States (including Alaska), including service at all participating Toyota dealers.
In addition, ToyotaCare includes 24-hour roadside assistance for two years/unlimited miles. The service covers battery jump-starts, towing (up to 25 miles to the nearest Toyota dealership), winching, tire-changing services, lockout protection, and emergency fuel delivery. Toyota is a global automotive manufacturing giant renowned for producing durable and reliable vehicles, and its extensive new vehicle warranties and prepaid maintenance plan are proof of the brand's confidence in every car it makes.
ToyotaCare's maintenance plans
The standard ToyotaCare is just the start — the automaker also offers ToyotaCare Plus maintenance coverage. Eligible vehicles must have the basic ToyotaCare maintenance plan to qualify for ToyotaCare Plus. Furthermore, the car must have under 31,000 miles on the odometer, and should be 37 months upon purchase or lease. ToyotaCare Plus extends the coverage to five years or 75,000 miles upon purchase, including oil and filter changes, tire rotations, fluid adjustments, multi-point inspections, and up to five years of roadside assistance.
If you have an older Toyota with less than 31,000 miles (or under 37 months since bought) on the odometer, you could check out ToyotaCare Plus Service Drive. It includes up to four years or 45,000 miles of factory maintenance and four years/unlimited miles of 24-hour roadside assistance.
Lastly, the brand also has Toyota Service Care for older vehicles no longer eligible for ToyotaCare maintenance plans. Toyota Service Care offers two years/unlimited miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for two years/unlimited miles. Coverage begins immediately upon signing and is renewable every two years after the plan expires.