How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Honda CR-V
The iconic Honda CR-V has grown marginally throughout its six-generation reign, making it the industry benchmark for a roomy, comfortable, practical, reliable, and fun-to-drive crossover. Yes, the CR-V has had good and bad model years throughout its service life, but there's no arguing its year-round capabilities as a versatile family car.
The CR-V's growth spurt over the years has given it larger wheels and tires from the factory. Depending on the trim model, the 2025 Honda CR-V comes equipped with 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels, and the range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid has 19-inch rollers. However, all come with all-season touring tires regardless of the wheel size, hinting at what type of tire is best for your Honda CR-V.
No matter the generation or year model, the Honda CR-V would bode well with all-season tires that deliver a smoother and quieter ride, longer wear, and exceptional traction in changing weather conditions. Here are among the best that received favorable reviews from Tire Rack.
Best Honda CR-V tires for all-season driving
Any new or old Honda CR-V would benefit greatly from a decent set of SUV/crossover tires. Unlike a standard passenger car tire, crossover tires feature a reinforced construction to handle the additional weight. Every CR-V (from the first to the existing sixth-generation variant) rides on Civic underpinnings. However, a typical Honda Civic sedan weighs around 2,800 lbs. On the other hand, a CR-V tips the scales at about 3,400 lbs. (up to 3,900 lbs. for hybrid variants). The weight difference is why your Honda CR-V needs crossover/SUV tires to cope with the added heft.
With that in mind, the Continental CrossContact LX25 delivers affordable pricing and all the excellent hallmarks of a crossover touring tire: Good comfort, longer wear, and relentless grip over wet or dry pavements. User reviews on Tire Rack described the Continentals as "excellent replacements of the crummy OEM tires" and "great tires for the price."
Meanwhile, the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 tires feature an advanced tread compound that delivers more traction with lasting wear. It has an asymmetrical tread pattern with minimal void spaces, sequence-tuned tread blocks, and an optimized profile to provide better grip and a quieter ride. Tire Rack buyers call it "a high-quality all-around tire," and the excellent reviews mostly center on the Pirelli Scorpion's quiet ride, long tread life, and sportier handling.
Best CR-V tires for mild off-roading
The Honda CR-V is available with a front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain, but it doesn't mean it's a hardcore off-roader. If you want a Honda specifically for scurrying the wilderness, the Passport is a better bet. It has a torquier V6 engine, standard i-VTM4 torque vectoring all-wheel drive, and a Passport Trailsport variant with standard off-road suspension and General Grabber All-Terrain Sport tires to handle rougher terrain.
Despite this, your Honda CR-V would benefit from a set of Michelin CrossClimate SUV tires if you love the wild outdoors. The CrossClimate is an all-weather tire that combines the merits of a touring and all-terrain tire. It meets the industry standards for severe snow requirements (it earned the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, or 3PMSF), but delivers a smooth ride over dry or wet roads.
Meanwhile, the Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive is an all-season crossover touring tire developed with a polymer resin rubber compound, a V-shaped directional tread pattern, a central zig-zag groove, and deep siping. It delivers enhanced performance on dry, wet, or snowy roads while maintaining decent road comfort and less noise. It also earned the 3PMSF symbol for severe snow duty. Tire Rack reviews said the Pirelli Scorpion Weather Active was "very smooth and quiet" and "great, even tire wear."