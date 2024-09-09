How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Honda CR-V

The iconic Honda CR-V has grown marginally throughout its six-generation reign, making it the industry benchmark for a roomy, comfortable, practical, reliable, and fun-to-drive crossover. Yes, the CR-V has had good and bad model years throughout its service life, but there's no arguing its year-round capabilities as a versatile family car.

Advertisement

The CR-V's growth spurt over the years has given it larger wheels and tires from the factory. Depending on the trim model, the 2025 Honda CR-V comes equipped with 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels, and the range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid has 19-inch rollers. However, all come with all-season touring tires regardless of the wheel size, hinting at what type of tire is best for your Honda CR-V.

No matter the generation or year model, the Honda CR-V would bode well with all-season tires that deliver a smoother and quieter ride, longer wear, and exceptional traction in changing weather conditions. Here are among the best that received favorable reviews from Tire Rack.