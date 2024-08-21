What's The Difference Between The Honda CR-V LX Vs. EX?

The Honda CR-V has an enduring popularity whatever the market environment. Year after year, it's been recognized as one of the best-selling crossovers in America since it first went on sale at U.S. dealerships in 1997, which serves as an impressive testament to the attractiveness of the trim levels and features it offers. The sixth CR-V generation, for instance, has many cool features the modern car buyer would want, including a comfortable, tech-laden, and spacious interior with versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats, generous cargo space, as well as an in-your-face front fascia that's as eye-catching as it is unique.

However, as with any multi-trim vehicle, the features available on the Honda CR-V vary depending on the specific model you choose. The 2025 Honda CR-V gives you the option to select from six different trims, with the LX being the entry-level grade, the EX following next, then there's the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and range-topping Sport Touring model. Obviously, that sort of arrangement means that the base LX has fewer features than the slightly higher-placed EX, but just how different are the two models? We've compared the lower Honda CR-V trims below to help give you an idea.