10 Of The Coolest Ford Mustang Concepts Ever Revealed

Concept cars are a vital way for manufacturers to test out new ideas, technology, and designs, giving them the opportunity to gauge the public's reaction before committing to a production run. They also serve as a way to give designers creative freedom, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved from an existing platform.

Advertisement

They are particularly important to the history of the Ford Mustang, with the model's significant changes over its six decades on sale being shaped by the public and press reactions to various Mustang concepts. It's safe to say that, without the long line of Mustang concepts dreamed up by Ford designers and their collaborators, the Mustang would not have been the globally renowned success story that it is today.

From the everyday base models to the ultra-rare collectors' grails, every Mustang on the road has been shaped to some degree by a previous concept car, and these are among the coolest that the brand has unveiled to date.