What Makes The Overlooked Giugiaro Ford Mustang So Special
Vehicles intended for retail, of course, are constrained by one big thing: they want to sell as well as possible, and so must be at least somewhat practical and logical. By contrast, concept cars are intended to show off a concept. They don't all have to be as outlandish as the 42-wheeled BMW a Jalopnik reader's four-year-old nephew dreamed up in 2013 (and which BMW actually went on to create a PhotoShop mock-up of), but there's certainly room for creative flair. Some concept vehicles, such as Ford's nostalgia-laden Forty-Nine, have been quite subtle re-imaginings of familiar rides.
The Ford Mustang will certainly be familiar to millions, and the Giugiaro concept Mustang, revealed at the 2006 auto show in Los Angeles and created by Italdesign Giugiaro's Fabrizio Giugiaro, is a sleek and original take on it that deserves much more attention. The model boasts several unique design decisions and finishing touches, as befits the creativity and attention to detail of its designer. These are the very best parts.
A take-notice exterior design, to say the least
In November 2006, Mustang Specs quoted Fabrizio Giugiaro as stating that an important element of the company's design philosophy is "to show the automotive world pure exercises in style that interpret key models reflecting the history and image of important brands." What was done, then, to make the concept Ford Mustang such an exercise? Well, the bright and perhaps rather shocking orange paint job was one way to attract attention, but the truly special aspects of the car's exterior design are far more sophisticated than that.
Its taillights, and stylish, split designs, harken back to those of the original Ford Mustang, but in a new formation that seems rather more elegant. Indeed, bringing the classic Mustang into the modern day seems to have been part of the concept here. The crowd-pleasing doors, opening upwards, have a futuristic vibe that's a testament to this. The roof is also a sight to behold: dominated by a clear pane that stretches for much of the top of the car's body. This is no vanity feature, though, as it serves a genuine purpose: It's Solutia crystal, which eliminates dangerous rays from the sun. With de-emphasized angles and neat curves, Giugiaro's Mustang has its own style, and it doesn't over-sell it.
The stylized interior
The interior of a car is an area that should strike that balance between the practicality of having instruments placed where they need to be, and any mod cons or otherwise stylish elements placed to the driver's preference. Fabrizio Giugiaro made some bold decisions in this regard.
Horsehide, naturally, isn't going to be to everybody's taste, but it does befit the Mustang theme. It's liberally adorned on the seats, as is the logo itself. The message seems clear: Yes, this is a Mustang, but it's a showpiece much more than an everyday vehicle. To further emphasize this, the instrument panel itself is a spectacle, occupying a lot of the interior before the driver.
Giugiaro's Mustang calls upon the original and (then) new model of the Mustang (it's had a colorful history through the generations), seeming to exaggerate and emphasize its design elements, without providing a distasteful parody.
Enhanced performance
One of the biggest concerns with any vehicle is its handling and wider performance. Italdesign Giugiaro's Fabrizio Giugiaro, in creating this concept Mustang, didn't lose sight of this. An eye-catching design is certainly a boon for any vehicle, but what's under the hood is even more important.
Giugiaro's Ford Mustang elevated the base 2005 Mustang GT quite dramatically. The original model's V8 offered 300 horsepower, which was certainly hefty as it was, but Giugiaro wasn't content with that. The supercharged concept vehicle could deliver 500 horsepower, and was further augmented with Ford Racing features like dampers and a radiator of aluminum to help ensure the vehicle would provide a smooth ride, as well as simply a powerful one.
The concept car boasted a Ford Racing Handling Pack adapted specifically for it, and it's this (with the spring configuration) that gives it a sleeker look, improved handling and a neater shape that benefitted the driver. In short, form meets function in the Giugiaro Ford Mustang, and this is always a difficult balancing act to get just right.