What Makes The Overlooked Giugiaro Ford Mustang So Special

Vehicles intended for retail, of course, are constrained by one big thing: they want to sell as well as possible, and so must be at least somewhat practical and logical. By contrast, concept cars are intended to show off a concept. They don't all have to be as outlandish as the 42-wheeled BMW a Jalopnik reader's four-year-old nephew dreamed up in 2013 (and which BMW actually went on to create a PhotoShop mock-up of), but there's certainly room for creative flair. Some concept vehicles, such as Ford's nostalgia-laden Forty-Nine, have been quite subtle re-imaginings of familiar rides.

The Ford Mustang will certainly be familiar to millions, and the Giugiaro concept Mustang, revealed at the 2006 auto show in Los Angeles and created by Italdesign Giugiaro's Fabrizio Giugiaro, is a sleek and original take on it that deserves much more attention. The model boasts several unique design decisions and finishing touches, as befits the creativity and attention to detail of its designer. These are the very best parts.