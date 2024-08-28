Doug DeMuro Thinks These 6 Car Brands Are Headed For Failure

The automotive industry is pretty volatile, and over the years we've seen many iconic badges disappear. Pontiac, Saturn, Mercury, Oldsmobile and Saab are among the names that used to be common on the roads, but are now lying dormant in the business equivalent of a junkyard. Even mammoths of the industry like Ford and GM have been on shaky financial ground at one point or another.

Which manufacturers are likely to go next? It's inevitable that some will go bust sooner or later. Doug DeMuro, who runs one of the most popular automotive channels on YouTube, bases his opinions on the brands' current lineup, buying trends, and a few other factors that could be make or break for a manufacturer.

It's important to note that DeMuro's video is essentially focused on the U.S. market. Most of the brands mentioned are doing very well in other countries, and the chances of most of them failing globally is minimal. So by "failure," DeMuro means that the brands will simply stop selling cars in the U.S. Here are the six predictions that the YouTube star is pretty confident about, along with one that could go either way.

