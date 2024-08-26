Nubia Z60S Pro Review: Flagship Camera Power With A Midrange Smartphone Price

The $500 to $600 mid-range smartphone market is crowded with tons of excellent handsets. There's the mainstream players like the Google Pixel 8a and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Then we also have the pretty niche "flagship killer" brands like the OnePlus 12R and the Nothing Phone (2).

Most of these models offer great value for the specifications they have. However, they often stop short of putting in the latest and greatest tech, which are often reserved for the flagship models their brands offer. So, if you are a small, relatively unknown brand, you need to offer something that will make you stand out from the tons of options available to consumers.

This is where Nubia comes into the picture. This company is known for its Redmagic brand of gaming smartphones, with the Redmagic 9S Pro having arrived in the market recently. However, it's also trying to break into the general Android phone market with the Nubia Z60S Pro. Nubia provided the Z60S Pro for our in-depth testing and review, so let's see what this mid-range smartphone has to offer.

