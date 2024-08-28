5 Tips To Make Your iPad Pet-Friendly

With Apple churning out better models of its products each year, upgrading to a newer iPad can be a matter of security. That said, there are still tons of things you can do with an old iPad, like using it as a second monitor, a digital photo frame, or even as a smart home hub. However, if you're a pet parent who loves giving all the cool tech to your animal, adding an iPad into the mix may not be a bad idea.

These days, there are many ways pet owners can utilize iPads for furry friends, whether it's to provide entertainment via online videos or apps or as a tool for training. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some of the best apps that pet owners should install that you can check out, which include everything from first aid to GPS tracking. In tandem with some of the highest-rated pet collars, your iPad can be an all-around tool for managing your pet.

Once you've downloaded all the best apps and prepared all the latest videos, you can take it a step further by making sure your iPad's settings are fit for your pet. While each pet will have ideal settings depending on what kind of animal they are, their age, and their breed, here are a few of our best tips for setting up your iPad to match your pet's needs.

