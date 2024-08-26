Why Your Car Stinks And What You Can Do About It
There's something so satisfying about the new car smell: it's fresh, clean, and special. But as time passes, that new car smell will fade and your car will start to smell less like fresh upholstery and more like the things you bring into it. There's nothing more annoying than when your car develops an odd smell that just won't go away. While driving, you may find yourself sniffing around, trying to figure out where the smell is coming from. It's bad enough dealing with it on your own, but things can get really awkward if a friend or colleague joins you for a ride and makes a comment about the smell.
Now, the root cause of the smell might be a bit of coffee that spilled and never got cleaned up properly, or even a forgotten pair of gym shoes sitting in the backseat. The thing is, even the smallest spill or a forgotten takeout container can create a nasty smell that just takes over your car. So how do you get rid of the smell for good? Simply covering up the smell with an air freshener won't cut it. Let's walk you through what the cause may be and what you can do to get your car smelling fresh again.
The crevices, carpet, and floor mats are dirty
Every time you get into your car, you're not only bringing in the scent of your perfume or the air freshener you occasionally spray. The dirt on your shoes, the sweat on your clothes, and the grime from, let's say, a flower pot or sports gear all contribute to the overall smell inside your car. Your floor mats catch the worst of it, like the mud, sand, or grime, but they can only handle so much before they start to smell a bit funky.
Furthermore, if you have a pet that comes along for car rides, it's possible that their fur might get lodged in little nooks and crannies of the car, which can make your car develop a peculiar smell over time. Luckily, there is a bathroom staple that's the secret to removing pet hair from your car. Plus, if you're someone who hits the gym regularly or hikes often, leaving sweaty shoes or a damp gym bag in the trunk or backseat plays its little part in changing the smell of the car.
Additionally, the carpets might look clean, but they soak up every tiny particle of dirt and dust. Over time, all that stuff settles deep into the carpet fibers, and if there's any moisture, it can start to smell musty. What's tricky is that car carpets are tough to clean thoroughly without special equipment, so the smell will linger if you don't do some deep cleaning.
The cabin air filter is clogged
The cabin air filter doesn't always make it to the top of most people's maintenance checklist, but it's such a crucial part of keeping your car feeling and smelling fresh. Its primary function is to keep the air inside the car breathable by keeping dust, pollen, and particles out. But over time, just like any filter that works hard, it may get clogged.
When the filter is blocked, the entire system struggles to function properly. You'll notice the car doesn't cool down or heat up as efficiently as it once did. By extension, the air quality in your car will decline, and you might start to notice a stale, musty smell every time you switch on the air conditioning or heater.
A clogged cabin air filter doesn't only affect how your car smells. If you or anyone who gets in the car with you suffers from an allergy, a bad cabin air filter will only make things worse. When the filter is clean, it effectively traps dust, pollen, and other airborne particles and keeps the inside of your car fresh and allergen-free. However, once the filter becomes clogged, it struggles to filter out these irritants. As a result, the air coming through the vents may be mixed with dust and other particles, which could trigger an allergic reaction.
The seats have trapped too much moisture
When water finds its way into places it shouldn't, it doesn't just dry up and disappear. Instead, it seeps deep into the fabric and creates an ideal environment for mold and mildew to thrive. If you don't take care of it quickly, that's where the nasty odor problem begins.
Sometimes, without even realizing it, you might be the one bringing moisture into your car. Maybe it's from getting in after being caught in the rain, perhaps your pet hopped into the backseat while still wet from a swim or a bath, or you washed the interior with water and didn't dry it properly.
But it's not always directly your fault. As your car gets older, the seals around the windscreen, doors, and sunroof can begin to wear out, allowing water to seep in during a rainstorm or car wash. It's often a slow and gradual process, so you might not even notice anything is wrong until the interior starts to smell damp or musty.
Eating, drinking, and smoking in the car
Eating and drinking in the car may seem convenient, but it can get messy fast. No matter how careful you are, crumbs, grease, and bits of food can still slip between the seats and into places you don't check often. Even if you do try to clean up after, you might not be able to get every last crumb or drop. However, little drops here and odd bits there can accumulate, leaving tough stains and creating a nasty smell.
Another smell that's really hard to get rid of is gasoline. If you have to travel with a can of gasoline in your vehicle, be sure it is properly secured and sealed. Then there's also smoking. Of course, not everybody smokes, but it's important you know that the scent of cigarette smoke can cling to your car's interior for years. However, if you don't smoke but feel like there's a burning smell in your car, there just might be a bigger problem under the hood with some electrical components.
Things you should do to keep your car smelling fresh
First of all, make a habit of cleaning your car thoroughly and regularly. Get rid of any obvious sources of odors, like sweaty sneakers, wet umbrellas, food wrappers, or damp clothing. Also, it's best to avoid eating, drinking, or smoking in your car.
When it comes to cleaning, there are a few tips that can make a big difference. For instance, baking soda is excellent at absorbing odors. So, simply sprinkle some on the seats and carpets, let it sit for a few hours, and then vacuum it up. For tougher, deep-set stains, an upholstery cleaner or carpet shampoo should do the trick. You could also consider using a steam cleaner.
Additionally, pay close attention to details as you clean. Wipe down the inside windows, dashboard, and plastic panels, and use a brush or disinfectant spray to clean out the vents. If the cabin air filter is clogged, you have to replace it to keep the air inside your car fresh and allergen-free. If the problem is loose seals around the doors, windows, and trunk, allowing water to escape into the car, have a technician refit them.
If you've tried all these steps and the nasty smell won't go away, consider consulting a detailing expert. Sometimes, the only way to fully get rid of an unpleasant odor is to remove the seats and carpets and thoroughly clean the entire surface underneath. In some cases, and we're talking about neutralizing particularly strong smells like cigarette smoke, an ozone car treatment might just do the trick. To maintain that freshness, consider using essential oils. A few drops on a cotton ball or in a small diffuser can keep your car smelling pleasant.