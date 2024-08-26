Why Your Car Stinks And What You Can Do About It

There's something so satisfying about the new car smell: it's fresh, clean, and special. But as time passes, that new car smell will fade and your car will start to smell less like fresh upholstery and more like the things you bring into it. There's nothing more annoying than when your car develops an odd smell that just won't go away. While driving, you may find yourself sniffing around, trying to figure out where the smell is coming from. It's bad enough dealing with it on your own, but things can get really awkward if a friend or colleague joins you for a ride and makes a comment about the smell.

Now, the root cause of the smell might be a bit of coffee that spilled and never got cleaned up properly, or even a forgotten pair of gym shoes sitting in the backseat. The thing is, even the smallest spill or a forgotten takeout container can create a nasty smell that just takes over your car. So how do you get rid of the smell for good? Simply covering up the smell with an air freshener won't cut it. Let's walk you through what the cause may be and what you can do to get your car smelling fresh again.