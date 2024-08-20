9 Affordable Diesel Cars And Trucks You Can Buy In The US In 2024

Let's take a break from the pickup trucks. There's this unwritten rule that a BMW needs to have six or eight, sometimes 10 cylinders, and an M badge — usually both at the same time. However, BMW's catalog is full of excellent machines that have neither of those things, but are still fantastic. For proof, we have the F3x 328d.

Confusingly, it's not powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine, but rather a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder unit. Essentially, it's what Europeans know as the 320d. The 320d is super popular all over Europe, and especially in Eastern Europe, and it's time it received some love in North America as well.

The 328d puts out a modest 181 hp, but like with any diesel, it makes up for it in torque — 280 lb-ft of the stuff, to be exact. This means it's great for towing and carrying around pretty big loads, the latter being especially important as you could pair this engine with the 3 Series Touring, which is one of many used cars you should be considering instead of an SUV. With a 0-60 time of around 7 seconds, it's also pretty brisk, but it can still manage up to 43 mpg on the highway. That's not the end of the plus points, either: Most of these came with AWD, and BMW's four-cylinder diesels tend to be pretty durable. Being a BMW, it's also good to drive and packed with great features.

If you're a risk taker, you can find a higher mileage 328d for less than $15,000, but for $20,000-$25,000 you should be able to get solid example that has been maintained properly.