9 Classic American Cars You Can Still See Driving The Streets In Cuba

Before the Batista government was overthrown on New Year's Day 1959 and the subsequent U.S. trade embargo in 1962, Cuba was a major importer of American vehicles. At one point, there were over 140,000 of Uncle Sam's finest on the island, mostly imported during the Caribbean country's golden era of the '40s and '50s. Chevys, Fords, Cadillacs — just about any classic car from that period could be seen flamboyantly parading up and down Havana's streets to the swinging beats of salsa and mambo.

However, the embargo halted car imports, which forced Cubans to maintain the vehicles they had. Islanders were forced to learn the skills of the mechanic in order to keep their beloved cars on the road. Essential parts were imported from their comrades in other countries, and together with a little love, care, and a healthy dose of creativity, many of these cars survived the hardships and remain on the streets of Cuba today.

In fact, as many as 60,000 of these now vintage cars endured, and a healthy percentage of them are in tip-top condition. Most of them are still put to work in some capacity, serving as daily drivers, tour vehicles, or tourist taxis. Even the more beaten-up relics still have life left in them, with some put to use as shared transportation for locals.

This Caribbean automotive museum looks to remain a bucket-list destination for classic car lovers for a time yet, as the embargo is still firmly in place. However, pressure is mounting to end the blockade and travel restrictions are relaxing, so it may not be for too much longer. For now, however, the country's vintage vehicles continue to be symbolic of Cuban ingenuity and resourcefulness while also offering nostalgic tourists a unique glimpse into the past.