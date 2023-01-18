13 Classic Cadillacs That Are Cheap To Buy Today

Cadillac is a well-known brand of luxury automobiles established on August 22, 1902, and named after the founder of Detroit, Antoine Laumet de La Mothe, Sieur de Cadillac, a 17th-century French explorer. The automaker was created from the remains of the Henry Ford Company when Henry Ford and several partners departed, becoming the Cadillac Motor Company. Henry Ford went on to form the Ford Motor Company in 1903 (via Cars Directory). By the mid-1900s, Cadillac had gained a reputation as America's most luxurious high-quality automobile.

Some classic Cadillacs have increased in value, selling at prices many times their original MSRP. One such car is the 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham. Only 101 models were produced, selling in the range of $45,000 to $70,000, though according to Classic Car, a 1960 Eldorado Biarritz sold in June 2020 for $123,000. However, many other older Cadillacs are available on the market today for far less and offer the opportunity to own a classic luxury automobile at a reasonable price.