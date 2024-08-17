How To Connect Your Mac To A TV (Wirelessly Or With HDMI)

There are moments in life when bigger actually is better, especially when we're talking about Mac screens. Through the years, Apple has offered displays of different sizes, from the 11-inch screens of the MacBook Air models of the past to the 16-inch MacBook Pro models of the present. While Apple has introduced many ways to get a bigger screen, whether it is through your iPad (via Sidecar) or through an external monitor, one of the best ways to get a massive screen for your display needs is with a TV screen.

In 2024, you can get pretty big smart TVs for under $500. Plus, there are even some pretty unique TV models on the market, which can make whatever you're trying to share from your Mac look more grand than it does from your laptop screen. With a TV, you can opt to either mirror whatever is displayed on your Mac or extend your Mac screen, so you can keep working outside the view. So, whether it is sharing photos and videos from your latest holiday to showing your clients the latest version of the deck you've been working on, there's a lot to gain from using a TV as a big Mac display.

Now, there are two ways you can connect your Mac to a TV: wireless and wired. Depending on your preference, here's how to do both methods to connect your Mac to a screen to a TV.

