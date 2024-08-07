5 Underrated Pontiac Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

Pontiac holds a special place in automobile history, and much of that status can be attributed to the release of the iconic Pontiac GTO in 1964. Often recognized as launching the popularity of the muscle car in America during the 1960s, the GTO took an exciting step forward by placing a powerful V8 engine into a mid-sized coupe. This was largely done as a response to General Motors placing a ban on the creation of race vehicles. Wanting to still appeal to the younger buying crowd, Pontiac went on to break new ground.

The first generation, which would see alterations from 1964 to 1967, proved to be far more successful than executives expected. Three additional generations followed between 1968 and 1974, but none took off in quite the same way, with both the third and fourth generations only lasting a year each. The 1973 model in particular has garnered a newfound appreciation in recent years from Pontiac fans. While lacking the power of its predecessors, it is nevertheless fondly remembered for its superb handling and unique body and roof style.

Another 30 years would pass before GTO returned for its fifth and final generation. Released between 2004 and 2006, this was done as a way of appeasing the muscle car crowd following the retirement of the Firebird. While its design fell short of fan's expectations — as did its sales — it has since gone on to be deemed an underrated vehicle, with a surprising amount of power offered by is 6.0-liter V8 engine and rear-wheel drive.

