10 Tech Gadgets To Enhance Your College Dorm Life

Being away from the comforts of home can be intimidating. The walls are closer, the bathroom line is longer, and living with a roommate can feel like a never-ending reality show. For many students, living a new life in a dormitory feels like jumping into a pool not knowing how to swim. But life gets easier as you go, especially when you have the right tech to jazz up your living space and make school more enjoyable.

Dorm room tech can transform the student experience. These days, there are smart gadgets to keep you connected with loved ones back home, compact devices to help you make the best use of every square inch of your living space, focus tools for tuning out distractions so you can ace your classes (and keep your scholarships), and so much more. Let's explore some of the best tech picks to turn your dorm room into home sweet home.