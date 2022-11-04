Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer Review: You Can't Put A Price On Whimsy

The printer only disappointed me a couple of times when it for whatever reason completely skewed the toning of a picture. I used one of my favorite shots — from a friend's wedding — as one of my test photos, and was startled by how ... ghoulish the skin tones looked. This is an image that was shot on a professional-grade camera, processed in editing software, and printed multiple times across several different mediums — and never once was there an issue with the toning.

My friend's skin tone took on a bizarre, harsh orange undertone. It looks like the texture and clarity were amped up, as well as the oranges and the shadows, making the bride look stark and disastrously tanned. Yet the image hadn't been edited at all, and in the original, the subject's skin is smooth, sun-kissed, and creamy. This happened once more with another photo that had people as the subjects; there doesn't seem to be any explanation for why the printer struggled with properly displaying the human complexion on a couple of occasions.

On the other hand, the photos that I did apply a Canon preloaded filter to were translated well, in most cases. For filters, I was partial to the vintage and soft lens options, but the app has a slew of your standard retro or mobile-age photo filters as well.

There are two filters in particular that annoyed me; the high-def resolution one, which I used on the pictured image, looked hideous in the app but printed fine. Another filter, Golden Hour, looked hideous in the app and hideous in print (the photo with the baby and apples). The jewel tones did show up beautifully on all my unfiltered prints, though, and I believe the printer and ZINK Technology share credit for that.