What Should Your Apple Watch Move Goal Be? 4 Factors To Consider

When it comes to wearable technology, the Apple Watch has crafted a unique niche for itself, especially with how seamlessly it works with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Although it has a lot of interesting features like tap to cash, family check-in, and translation, many people use it for the primary purpose of being a companion in their fitness journey.

With your Apple Watch, you can use the Apple Fitness app to keep track of three key goals: Move, Exercise, and Stand. While these have different metrics, all of them are designed to encourage you to be on your feet and get moving. Between the three, the largest "ring" (and arguably the hardest one to complete) is the Move ring.

To "close the ring" and hit the Move goal, you'll need to burn your target number of active calories. Unlike passive calories, which you burn when you're resting, active calories are measured by the amount of physical movement that combines the calories burned from exercise plus non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) or movement that we do in our day-to-day life.

In its research, Gitnux shares that Apple's average recommended Move goal ranges from 150 calories to 400 calories, depending on the age of the user. To get the estimated Move goal for you, you'll need to fill out the personal information section on the Fitness app. But is the standard number of calories really the right number for you? Here's how to know and what other factors you should consider.