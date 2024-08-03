Audi RS3 Vs BMW M2 Coupe: The Biggest Problem Is Choosing Between The Two

As "nice problems to have" go, trying to decide between BMW's M2 Coupe and Audi's RS3 sports sedan isn't likely to earn you much sympathy. The performance pair sit at the entry point of each automaker's line-up in the U.S. market, priced from under $65,000 before destination and extras. In return, you get two surprisingly different flavors of speed and handling charm.

On the one hand, the M2 Coupe makes a compelling argument as the unexpected sweet-spot of the M range. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder gas engine is an endearing way to get 473 horsepower and up to 443 lb-ft of torque, and — bucking industry trends — it's offered with either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission. The latter does 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds; the auto trims that to 3.9 seconds.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In contrast, the RS3 takes Audi's subcompact A3 sedan and drops in an oddball five-cylinder turbocharged gas engine. The result doesn't just sound distinctive, but — with Quattro all-wheel drive as standard — is potent, too. 401 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque may fall short of what the M2's inline-six musters, but the Audi bests the BMW with a 3.6 second 0-60 mph time.