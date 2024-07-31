How To Fix Ghost Touch On iPhone

It's possible that the issue causing ghost touch is only minor and can be quickly solved through some basic steps. Begin by force restarting your iPhone. This generally solves any temporary glitches on the phone and potentially fixes ghost touch. The process of hard restarting an iPhone depends on the model you are using.

For iPhone 8 and later, quickly press and release the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the side button. Release the side button as soon as you see the Apple logo on the screen. Your iPhone will force restart.

On iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, press and hold the Sleep/Wake button plus the Volume Down button to force restart. If you are using an iPhone 6 or earlier model, press and hold the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button to hard restart.

Next, clean your iPhone screen thoroughly to clear dust, moisture, or oil accumulation. Remove the iPhone screen protector if it is wrongly placed or if dirt is trapped between it and the screen.

If you are experiencing ghost touch while charging your iPhone, it may be due to electrical interference affecting the touch screen. Firstly, try using your iPhone after removing it from charge. Furthermore, electrical interference usually happens when you aren't using the original charger from Apple. Third-party chargers and cables are never recommended by Apple because of their poor and incompatible build. Only use the cable that comes with your phone and Apple's original charger. It will also help you maximize your iPhone's battery life.