You Can Now Control Your iPhone Or iPad Using Your Eyes: Here's How

Apple has always given considerable importance to accessibility features in its products. From controlling your iPhone using your voice, to assigning an invisible button on the back to an action — there are plenty of great accessibility features you should be using on your iPhone. Apple's WWDC 2024 event pushed the trend forward, with iOS and iPadOS 18 unveiling several new features catering to people with disabilities or those who have trouble interacting with their iPhones and iPads efficiently.

iPads, especially, are on the forefront of offering innovative features to individuals with diverse requirements — thanks to the huge displays, powerful speakers, and an interface that can't get any friendlier to use. Among the slew of new iPadOS 18 features to be excited for is the ability to control your device using nothing but your eyes. Specially designed to accommodate people with physical disabilities that hinder the use of a touchscreen-enabled device, this accessibility toggle leverages artificial intelligence and on-device machine learning to unlock a new way of controlling the user interface. To try eye tracking out for yourself on an iPhone or iPad is easy — read on to find out how.