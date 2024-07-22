How Much Boost Does The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Make, And What PSI Can It Handle?

The 3.5-liter V6 Ford EcoBoost, the founding member of Ford's EcoBoost engine lineup and one of the most reliable turbocharged engines available, hit the streets in 2009. With its special blend of power and efficiency, one of the 3.5L EcoBoost's first assignments was delivering 365 horsepower and an estimated 20 miles per gallon to the 2010 Ford Taurus SHO.

Ford lists the 2024 F-150 3.5L EcoBoost horsepower at 400 and torque at 500 lb-ft. For comparison, the 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 also has 400 horsepower but only 410 lb-ft of torque, and the 3.5 makes peak torque at 3,100 rpm as opposed to 4,250 for the 5.0. However, the 2024 F-150 Raptor uses a High Output 3.5L EcoBoost with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, and the Ford GT Mk II supercar's 3.5L EcoBoost makes 700 horsepower.

The key to the 3.5L EcoBoost's power is the forced air induction, or boost (measured in pounds per square inch or psi), provided by intercooled twin turbochargers. Power ratings found in the early 3.5L EcoBoost come from relatively minor boost values of around 12 psi per MotorTrend, and the more powerful Ford F-150 Raptor version has a boost of 18 psi.