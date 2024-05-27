Ford 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Vs. 5.0L V8: Which Is The Better Engine?

Automotive history showcases several of the most impressive Ford engines ever built, like the Boss 429 and Flathead V8.The automaker hasn't always installed a winner under the hood, however, as one particular iteration is widely considered the worst engine Ford ever put in a truck. The current challenge for those looking to purchase an F-150 is whether to opt for the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 or the larger 5.0L Ti-VCT V8. For the latest models, the 5.0L engine only comes standard on the Tremor and Lariat trims and is optional on the XL, STX, and XLT. Just a few years ago, you could find the V8 standard on Ford's top-trim F-150 King Ranch and Platinum models, but they now come standard with the 3.5L EcoBoost engine. The EcoBoost V6 is optional on the XL, XLT, Tremor, and Lariat.

When comparing these two engines, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 offers more torque and slightly better fuel economy than the 5.0L Ti-VCT V8. Surprisingly, the bigger V8 provides slightly less payload capacity, but it's easier to maintain and is more ideal for lengthy periods of heavy workload. Which engine is better? Ultimately, it depends on what you're looking for in a truck and how you plan to use it. The smaller EcoBoost features twin-turbochargers, so its acceleration and performance at higher speeds is more thrilling. But, for a daily work truck needed for sustained high-output tasks such as long-distance towing, the V8 might be a better option.