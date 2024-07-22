Did Pontiac Make Another SUV Aside From The Aztek?
If you're a fan of strange cars from General Motors, you already know about the Pontiac Aztek. If not, and you're not a fan of the popular television show, Breaking Bad, where the Aztek serves as the leading character's mundane daily driver, you may have seen one on the road and thought maybe it was some other car that had been in an accident. Pontiac produced the Aztek for five model years, from 2001 to 2005, until the lack of consumer interests revealed its failure.
While the Aztek was decidedly unattractive with its upside-down front fascia and abrupt rear, its attempt to fill the void between family car and SUV may have put it ahead of its time. In addition, some of the Aztek's features were pretty cool.
With the failure of the Aztek, you might wonder if Pontiac ever attempted an improved SUV. Let us introduce you to the Pontiac Torrent. Pontiac produced the Torrent from 2006 to 2009 when it suffered the same fate as other Pontiac models as General Motors deployed cost-cutting measures while at the brink of bankruptcy.
[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
The Pontiac Torrent, Pontiac's other SUV
The Pontiac Torrent, 6.7 inches longer overall than the Aztek with a 4.2-inch longer wheelbase, is also more visually appealing. With an original starting MSRP under $25K for the base trim front-wheel drive 2009 Torrent and the top-trim GXP AWD just topping $31K, it's one of the cheapest reliable Pontiacs you can still get today.
Other Pontiac Torrent features include seating for five, a 35.2 cubic-foot cargo capacity, V6 engines, and a choice between front-wheel and all-wheel drive in either base or GXP trims. The base Torrent came standard with FWD, five-speed automatic transmission and a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 with 210 lb-ft of torque that delivered an estimated 17 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and up to 3,500 pounds of towing.
Upgrading to the GXP trim increases the Torrent's overall length by 0.8 inches and horsepower to 264 thanks to the larger 3.6-liter V6. The bigger V6 provides 250 lb-ft of torque and comes backed by a six-speed automatic transmission with the same estimated mpg and 3,500-pound tow rating.
[Featured image by SsmIntrigue via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
How does the Pontiac Aztek compare to the Torrent?
The Pontiac Aztek featured 93.5 cubic-feet of storage and a 400-pound capacity sliding cargo tray, ready to deliver bikes, backpacks, camping gear, or groceries with easy loading and unloading. Towing a small camper, dirt bike trailer, or boat up to 3,500 pounds was supported with the optional towing package complete with load-leveling rear suspension and onboard air compressor.
The Aztek was also powered by a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 with 210 lb-ft of torque, like the base Torrent, but came with a four-speed automatic transmission. In two-wheel drive form, the Aztek delivered similar fuel efficiency with 17 city and 24 highway mpg, however, AWD highway mileage was estimated at 22 mpg whereas the AWD Torrent highway efficiency improved to 24 mpg in base and GXP trim.
Where the Aztek really outshines the Torrent is its dedication to tailgating and car camping. Opening the Aztek's rear hatch provided shade over the tailgate's molded seats, from which party goers had easy access to cupholders and rear-mounted radio controls. In the back, there was also a 12-volt power outlet capable of powering or charging any number of compatible electrical devices and electronics. Folding down the rear seats made room for an optional air mattress, and the camping setup was complete if you installed the optional attachable tent. It even came with a cooler between the front seats to keep drinks and snacks cool.
[Featured image by Cutlass via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]