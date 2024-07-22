Did Pontiac Make Another SUV Aside From The Aztek?

If you're a fan of strange cars from General Motors, you already know about the Pontiac Aztek. If not, and you're not a fan of the popular television show, Breaking Bad, where the Aztek serves as the leading character's mundane daily driver, you may have seen one on the road and thought maybe it was some other car that had been in an accident. Pontiac produced the Aztek for five model years, from 2001 to 2005, until the lack of consumer interests revealed its failure.

While the Aztek was decidedly unattractive with its upside-down front fascia and abrupt rear, its attempt to fill the void between family car and SUV may have put it ahead of its time. In addition, some of the Aztek's features were pretty cool.

With the failure of the Aztek, you might wonder if Pontiac ever attempted an improved SUV. Let us introduce you to the Pontiac Torrent. Pontiac produced the Torrent from 2006 to 2009 when it suffered the same fate as other Pontiac models as General Motors deployed cost-cutting measures while at the brink of bankruptcy.

[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]