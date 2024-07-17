4 Of The Biggest Small-Block Engines Ever Built

While there have been some iconic big-block engines over the last few decades, it's difficult to argue with the success of the small-block engine. Small-block engines not only weigh less — allowing the use of lighter, more nimble chassis and steering components in the cars they power — but they are also up to a few inches smaller than their big-block counterparts, so they fit in tighter engine bays.

Considering the small-block's advantage in size, weight, and as MotorTrend points out, lower cost, it's easy to understand why there are so many different small-blocks. Some of them even displace more cubic inches than their big-block stablemates: the old-school Chevy 400 small-block compared to the legendary big-block 396 springs to mind.

The line between small-block and big-block can be defined using the distance between the center lines of the cylinder bores. For example, the Chrysler LA-Series small-block has a cylinder bore spacing of 4.46 inches compared to the big-block Chrysler B-Series with 4.80 inches between bores. While there are no steadfast rules, engine blocks with bore spacing exceeding 4.62 inches generally fall within the big-block realm based on most automotive types, defining the Ford FE V8 as a big-block. With that in mind, let's explore four of the biggest small-block engines ever built.