How To Identify What's Causing A Slow Leak In Your Car Tires

Tires naturally lose pressure over time due to regular wear and tear. However, if you find yourself needing to pump up every day and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) light is constantly glowing on your dashboard, it's a clear sign of a deeper problem. You might be dealing with a slow leak.

As the name suggests, a slow leak occurs when your tire gradually loses air, leading to a flat or underinflated tire. This is not a problem you should ignore. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driving on underinflated tires can be risky. An underinflated tire can mess with your car's balance, making it harder to handle and less comfortable to drive. It wears out the tire faster or unevenly, causes your engine to consume more fuel, and increases the chances of your car tire failing, which can lead to accidents. Essentially, ignoring a slow leak can compromise your safety and that of other drivers.

But how do you know when your tire has a slow leak? The answer is simple—check your tires. Here's a guide for how you can go about it.