10 Ways The World Might Be Different If Android Never Existed

In 2003, way before the iPhone versus Samsung debate was ever a thing, Andy Rubin, Chris White, Nick Sears, and Rich Miner came together to create an operating system for digital cameras, which may sound a little underwhelming. Eventually after realizing that they could do a lot more in a market wider than digital cameras, they pivoted to creating an operating system for mobile phones instead. It might have been a gamble, but it paid off because they struck gold. Google bought Android in 2005 for only $50 million and the rest is history.

Android consistently dominates as the most widely used operating system in the world, making a drastic impact on the mobile landscape and shaping the way we interact with technology as a whole. Still, imagine a world where the Android operating system never came into existence. Maybe the Apple users would rule the world and people might be walking the streets with Motorola's in their hands.

No matter the case, here are 10 ways the world might be different if Android never existed.