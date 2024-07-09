3 Sports Cars You May Not Realize Have V8 Engines Under The Hood

If you're like most auto fans, then the idea of a beefy V8 engine conjures images of iconic American muscle cars like the Ford Mustang GT and the Dodge Challenger. And while V8 engines are perhaps best-known for their use in burly U.S.-made muscle cars and pickup trucks, their applications aren't limited to these vehicles. In fact, you can find hulking V8 engines in a variety of vehicles, including a few that may surprise you.

Sports cars aren't traditionally known for having large engines under the hood — in reality, that's one of the primary differences between muscle cars and sports cars. But even though sports cars aren't usually known for being built with massive motors, a handful of these nimble vehicles have a surprising amount of cylinders lurking in the engine bay — and we're not talking about the obvious ones, like the Chevy Corvette with its powerful LS engine, either. That's right. If you're a fan of sports cars and all the things that make them great, including excellent handling and maneuverability, but you also crave that sweet power that comes with beefy V8 engines, we've got a treat for you. Today, we'll explore a few of the coolest sports cars that also have V8 motors under the hood, including some that you may not be expecting. So, from the BMW M8 to the Jaguar F-TYPE, here are three sports cars that you may not realize have V8 engines.