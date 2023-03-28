The Fastest Car In BMWs Line-Up Might Surprise You

BMW's top-of-the-line performance vehicle is the M8, which launched in 2019, the lineup featuring the M8 Coupe, M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Convertible, and M8 Competition Convertible. All of these vehicles feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 in various states of tune. Each puts down the same amount of torque, and all are equipped with BMW's M xDrive AWD system, but the Competition variants deliver 25 more horsepower, and maintain their peak torque numbers higher into the rev range.

When it comes to the high-performance lineups of popular performance brands, like BMW, it's easy to assume that the top-end is going to represent the fastest vehicles, but that's not necessarily always true, and the BMW M5 Competition Sport is the perfect example of this, given that it outclasses BMW's top-end M8 Competition, even if just barely.

In 2021, BMW launched the BMW M5 Competition Sport as the most powerful BMW M car, and that claims is not for nothing. The limited edition M5 CS comes equipped with the same turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 in the M8 Competition. The difference when it comes to the M5 CS is that the V8 power plant now churns out a whopping 635 HP and 553 lb-ft. of torque.