10 Of The Most Beautiful Toyotas Ever Sold At Auction, Ranked By Price
Toyota didn't become the world's largest carmaker by accident — it has built up a solid reputation for churning out reliable, affordable cars over the course of decades, and as a result, has developed a loyal army of global fans. In recent years, the brand has also renewed its focus on making enthusiast-friendly models too, with the revived GR Supra doing a fine job of meeting the extremely high bar set by its predecessor and the outstanding GR Corolla proving that it's a market leader in the hot hatch segment.
Few Toyotas, whether they're enthusiast-spec models or run of the mill cars, are considered traditionally beautiful by enthusiasts. However, that doesn't mean that the brand's back catalog is entirely devoid of pretty, charming, or otherwise head-turning cars. Many of these good looking cars are simply Toyota's rarer designs, and as such, owners looking to purchase their own example will likely have to trawl auction listings to find one. Auction listings are a great way to spot Toyota rarities that might otherwise go unappreciated, and these are among the best-looking to hit the block.
Toyota Century – $4,330
An opulent car designed for leaders, businesspeople, and politicians, the Toyota Century is a rare sight outside of Japan. The sedan has only seen three generations since its introduction in 1967, despite the fact that it's been in constant production throughout that time. It's sometimes referred to as a Japanese Rolls-Royce, although that's not an entirely accurate description of its appeal.
Whereas Rolls-Royce places a huge emphasis on bespoke customization and lavish extras, there are very few optional extras available for the Century. Instead, buyers have to trust that Toyota already has the formula exactly right, with each car assembled mostly by hand to exacting standards. That attitude extends to the car's exterior, which manages to look both imposing and simultaneously very understated. The simple lines of the first-generation Century pictured here remain virtually unchanged from the '60s original, despite the fact that the car in question was built in 1993.
Because of that, all first-generation Century limousines retain the same timeless charm, but what makes this particular example stand out is just how little it sold for at a Bonhams auction in 2020. The Century has famously struggled to appeal to buyers outside of Japan thanks to its understated nature and traditionally Japanese approach to design, but even so, this car's £3,375 hammer price seems a steal. That equates to roughly $4,330, for a clean example of Toyota's finest V8-powered JDM limo.
Toyota Supra MkIV The Fast and the Furious – $21,060
The "Fast and Furious" movie series brought the world of street racing to the big screen and in front of a wider audience than ever. It was instrumental in helping to cement the legendary status of several Japanese cars, none more so than the MkIV Toyota Supra. The car was celebrated from launch and — especially in twin-turbocharged form, could outshine almost anything else in its price bracket. It looked the part too, with its sleek, aerodynamic styling being a world away from the previous generation car.
Even without the "Fast and Furious" franchise, it's safe to say that the MkIV Supra would have been treasured by enthusiasts, but the series' success helped to skyrocket its popularity among tuners. In 2021, the actual Supra used in filming for the first three movies set a new record at auction when it sold for more than half a million dollars. Surprisingly, however, it wasn't the first time that the car had crossed the auction block.
In fact, it was offered at a Bonhams auction in 2011 sporting the gold livery from "2 Fast 2 Furious," and sold for just $21,060. A decade later, and repainted in its original orange guise, the same car would sell for a staggering $530,000 more.
Toyota Corolla AE86 Twin-Cam – $62,620
Another of Toyota's most famous models made its mark not on the big screen but the small screen. The Corolla AE86 was already an in-demand car with enthusiasts after its discontinuation thanks to its success as a grassroots motorsports car, but its starring role in "Initial D" helped elevate it to icon status. The car's simple, boxy look reflected its humble aspirations, with Toyota never intending to create a legend. In fact, the car represented more of a hedged bet than anything else, with the automaker in the midst of transitioning to front-wheel-drive but continuing production of a rear-wheel-drive coupe just in case the new-fangled layout didn't catch on.
It would turn out that front-wheel-drive would indeed catch on, and as a result, the AE86 was the last Corolla to send power to the back wheels. The car's status as both a drift favorite and a grassroots race car has meant that few examples today survive in clean condition. That makes the particularly well-preserved example that appeared at an Iconic Auctioneers auction in 2022 worth highlighting. A low mileage AE86 Twin-Cam with careful previous owners, it was subject to a 450 hour restoration a few years prior to sale, with every aspect of the car meticulously restored. The restoration alone reportedly cost more than $25,000, which helps explain the car's selling price of roughly $62,620. Few, if any, other examples of Toyota's '80s icon can claim to look so pristine.
Toyota TF108 Formula 1 Chassis – $94,550
Stretching back to its early days as a small, local Japanese manufacturer, Toyota's racing history is a long and storied one. While there have been plenty of successes over the decades, there have also been a few instances where things have not worked out for the brand, none more so than its venture into Formula 1. Despite being one of the most well-funded teams on the grid, Toyota never managed to actually win a grand prix, and the team eventually withdrew from the sport in 2009 after seven years of competition.
It might not have brought in titles, but Toyota's F1 program did produce some of its best-looking race cars to date. The TF108, used during the 2008 season, sported the brand's famous white and red livery, and saw more success than most other Toyota F1 cars. It was the penultimate iteration of Toyota's top-flight race car, sporting one of the most distinctive on-track liveries despite its middling performance.
It's not uncommon to see old F1 cars sold off at auctions, and their selling price is often greatly influenced by their success on track. The TF108 that went under the hammer at Bonhams in 2020 was not particularly successful, so it's no surprise that its €82,800 sale price (around $94,550) is on the cheaper end of the spectrum. For context, the priciest cars fetch seven or even eight figure sums.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 LWB – $110,000
Toyota's Land Cruiser is a true off-road icon, originating as a stopgap vehicle for the Japanese Police and becoming a perennial favorite with everyone from overland enthusiasts to aid agencies. The third-generation 40 Series was responsible for catapulting the model to international fame, with its basic, rugged design proving almost unkillable even after years of service in the world's most hostile environments. Nothing was included that didn't absolutely have to be there — the interior was as bare-bones as possible, the steel bodywork was designed to be simple to make and easily replaceable, and there was little consideration for driver comfort.
Well over 1 million examples were produced, but the vast majority lived tough lives. That means many of the rarer Land Cruiser variants are tricky to find today, as they were used and then fell into disrepair long before prices for collector examples were high enough to make them worth saving. The rarer Land Cruiser variants, like the 1972 FJ43 LWB that was offered at a Bonhams auction in 2014, often command a significant premium when they do appear for sale. With its gentle restoration and highly original condition, the car pictured here commanded a particularly high premium, selling for $110,000. Paying six figures for a Land Cruiser might seem like a lot, but then the exceptional condition of this example gives it a factory-fresh beauty that few other SUVs of its era can match.
Toyota HJ45 Land Cruiser Double Cab – $115,500
If meticulously preserved, rare factory variants represent one end of the collectible Land Cruiser 40 Series spectrum, the custom HJ45 Land Cruiser that appeared at a Bonhams auction in 2017 surely represents the far other end. While it has kept its original boxy charm, this custom one-off could never have been ordered from the Toyota factory, as Toyota never offered a double cab HJ45.
The truck sold at the auction was originally a single cab and was converted by a Land Cruiser specialist. During the conversion, a slew of modern upgrades including custom suspension and a touchscreen infotainment system were also fitted. The truck also received a rebuilt 14B diesel engine along with modern wheels and tires. While purists might shudder at the thought of such a drastically updated truck, it's hard not to be charmed by its double cab and period-correct beige paintwork. It's arguably one of the best looking Land Cruisers that Toyota never built, with its comprehensive overhaul being enough to convince one buyer to shell out $115,500 when it came up for auction.
Toyota Celica ST185 Turbo 4WD Group A Rally Car – $133,470
Arguably one of the most iconic rally cars ever made, the Celica ST185 saw Toyota at the peak of its powers during the Group A era. It took three drivers' championships in the same number of years and also gave Toyota its first manufacturers' crown. It would also be the last Toyota Group A car to be free of controversy – its successor the ST205 was infamously banned after FIA stewards found an illegally modified turbo restrictor plate during scrutineering.
The ST185's victories remained untainted, keeping it in high demand among collectors. Finding ex-works rally cars for sale at public auction at all is rare, even less so when the car in question claimed a podium finish. The example that appeared at Bonhams in 2014 ticked both boxes, helping raise its hammer price to £81,020 (approximately $133,470 at the time). It sported head-turning Safari Rally trim, including the reinforced front end and rear-mounted spare wheel, as well as its famous Castrol livery. Calling a rally car charming will always be subjective — after all, these are machines designed for function over form — but if any classic Toyota rally car deserves the title, it's this one.
Toyota Celica IMSA GTO – $242,000
A Celica only really in name, the Toyota Celica IMSA GTO was the product of All-American Racers (AAR), an outfit headed by the legendary Dan Gurney. It was designed to compete in the IMSA GT Championship and proved highly successful, taking a drivers' title and remaining in the top runners until the car was retired in 1989. With its now-classic TRD livery and hybrid Japanese-American styling, it was also arguably one of the best-looking cars on the grid, too.
Just three examples of the car were built and only one has appeared for public auction in the decades since the program was axed. It was offered by RM Sotheby's in 2014 and sold for $242,000. The car in question was chassis #002 and was sold by Toyota to its championship-winning driver Chris Cord after it was retired. After passing through a further two owners, it appeared for sale in as-raced condition, further adding to its appeal for motorsport history buffs.
Toyota 2000GT – $988,280
If there's one Toyota road car that most enthusiasts would agree is conventionally beautiful, it has to be the 2000GT. Originally conceived in response to Japan's burgeoning motorsports scene in the '60s, the 2000GT has only relatively recently begun to receive the recognition it rightly deserves. The car was developed in conjunction with Yamaha, and was hand-finished by skilled craftsmen. Thanks to the high cost of labor and development translated to a high asking price, and by the time production of the 2000GT ceased in 1970, just 351 examples had been built in total.
That exceptional rarity combined with the car's timeless looks and its important place in Toyota's history has kept it valuable over the decades. As more collectors have discovered its appeal, its resale value has increased accordingly, and the most mint condition examples now fetch seven figure sums. The car pictured here missed the million-dollar mark by a tiny margin, selling for £799,000 (around $988,280) at a Bonhams auction in 2023. Its original condition and elegant Pegasus White paint make it a particularly head-turning example of the car, and earned it a "Best in Show" award at the London Concours in 2022.
Toyota-Shelby 2000GT – $2,535,000
The most expensive Toyota ever sold at public auction is also one of the best looking Toyotas ever made — and it's half-American. Appearing at a Gooding & Co auction in 2022, the Toyota-Shelby 2000GT was prepared by Shelby for the SCCA C-Production category, being one of only three race cars to undergo such treatment. It also holds the distinction of being the first 2000GT to receive a serial number, MF10-10001. After its race career was over, the car was initially retained by Toyota as a promotional vehicle before eventually being sold off to a private collector.
It remained under a single owner from 1980 until its date of sale in 2022, appearing occasionally at prestigious events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. Despite setting a record during its sale to become the most expensive Japanese car ever sold, at $2.535 million, original estimates put the car's value even higher, as much as $3.5 million. As well as buying one of the most important cars in Toyota history, the new owner of this record-breaking Toyota gets the bonus of owning one of the brand's best-looking cars.