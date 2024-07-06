10 Of The Most Beautiful Toyotas Ever Sold At Auction, Ranked By Price

An opulent car designed for leaders, businesspeople, and politicians, the Toyota Century is a rare sight outside of Japan. The sedan has only seen three generations since its introduction in 1967, despite the fact that it's been in constant production throughout that time. It's sometimes referred to as a Japanese Rolls-Royce, although that's not an entirely accurate description of its appeal.

Whereas Rolls-Royce places a huge emphasis on bespoke customization and lavish extras, there are very few optional extras available for the Century. Instead, buyers have to trust that Toyota already has the formula exactly right, with each car assembled mostly by hand to exacting standards. That attitude extends to the car's exterior, which manages to look both imposing and simultaneously very understated. The simple lines of the first-generation Century pictured here remain virtually unchanged from the '60s original, despite the fact that the car in question was built in 1993.

Because of that, all first-generation Century limousines retain the same timeless charm, but what makes this particular example stand out is just how little it sold for at a Bonhams auction in 2020. The Century has famously struggled to appeal to buyers outside of Japan thanks to its understated nature and traditionally Japanese approach to design, but even so, this car's £3,375 hammer price seems a steal. That equates to roughly $4,330, for a clean example of Toyota's finest V8-powered JDM limo.