Are Engine Flushes Safe And Do They Actually Work?

It depends. The easy way to know is to open the oil filler cap when the engine is cold to check for sludge under the valve cover. You can use a flashlight for this, but it won't be hard to tell if the oil in your engine is on its way to sludging.

If you see thick, black goo instead of brownish oil, it's probably a good idea to flush the engine when changing the oil. I had to do this once or twice after foolishly handing over money for a used car without thoroughly checking under the hood. The flushing worked like a charm, but the engine began having oil leaks a week or two after flushing.

According to Ford, the harsh chemicals in an engine flush could lead to premature deterioration of engine seals and potentially hide an underlying issue with the motor. In my case, the sludge inside the old engine kept the oil from leaking, acting as a barrier between the inside of the motor and the worn oil seals.

Flushing the engine did remove the sludge, but it exposed the deteriorated oil seals to fresh oil, which led to the engine leak. I don't recommend flushing for older, neglected cars since frequent oil changes are typically enough to clean a dirty engine and prevent more sludge from appearing. However, it's always best to consult the owner's manual to know if your car requires flushing when changing the oil.