What Does Liqui Moly Engine Flush Actually Do, And Is It Any Good?

While it can be a little bit of an inconvenience when the time comes, it is very important to regularly get oil changes for your car's engine. If you don't, you run the risk of reducing your engine's lifespan and hindering its performance, which will end up costing you down the line when your engine decides to turn on you. Oil changes, however, are not the only important step in maintaining what is underneath your car's hood. One way you can maximize what you get out of an oil change comes from something you do just prior to that: an engine flush.

As the name indicates, an engine flush is supposed to eliminate deposits and buildups of old oil or carbon inside your engine. So, when you do get your oil changed, that oil is actually able to be effective. There are a variety of different companies who manufacture engine flush formulas with one of them being Liqui Moly, which offers a swath of car care products like oils, additives, and greases. Its Pro-Line Engine Flush has been regarded as the best engine flush on the market from places like The Drive and Buyer's Guide. The question then becomes what makes it such a highly regarded engine flush and what — if any — negatives may get overlooked when judging its effectiveness.