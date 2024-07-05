7 Unexpected Uses For Samsung SmartThings Sensors

One of the most obvious things that you might want to automate in your home is the heating and air conditioning system. Many people already use smart thermostats to warm up their residence or turn air conditioning on with a dedicated device paired with their smartphone, tablet, and computer. While some dedicated smart thermostats can do this directly, SmartThings gives you the ability to set up your own automated systems.

Using things like Samsung's multipurpose sensor, you can create a variety of networks to activate when the temperature or humidity hits a certain threshold. Want the air conditioning to automatically turn on if it gets too warm in your living room? You can set that up in the SmartThings app. But if you want to put a little extra work in you can also utilize similar devices for more leisurely pursuits.

Reddit user kurzes explained how he set up an automated program that reads the temperature from a sensor in his home sauna. Once the temperature is at the optimal reading, SmartThings activates a light in his living room, turning it green. It also sends a notification to his smartphone to inform him the sauna is now ready to use. That way, he doesn't have to waste any time and can jump straight in as soon as it's ready.