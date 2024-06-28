iOS 18 Beta 2 Arrives With These Two Exciting New Updates

For the new iPhone Mirroring feature to work, not only does your iPhone have to be on the latest beta release of iOS 18, but you also need to install macOS Sequoia on your Mac computer. If both your devices are running compatible versions of the operating systems, you will notice an icon of an iPhone on your Mac's dock. Clicking on this will launch iPhone Mirroring, and will present a welcome screen with a quick overview of what this feature can do. Click on "Continue," and follow any on-screen instructions to get started.

You will now be able to view the contents of your iPhone in a window on your Mac. For interactions, you can use the touchpad or a mouse to navigate around, and your keyboard to type. Although the feature is dubbed "iPhone Mirroring," you don't actually see the same preview on your iPhone. Whenever you launch this app on your Mac, your actual iPhone needs to be locked and cannot be used unless you bypass the mirroring instance on your computer.

In our time testing, the feature works surprisingly well — for both apps and games alike. Apps that require Face ID or biometric authentication to get into cannot be used via iPhone Mirroring right now. As well, any media you play on your virtual iPhone will be rerouted through the speakers or headphones connected to your Mac.