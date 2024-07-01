5 Features Of The New Ramcharger EV That Dodge's OG SUV Never Had

Ram is introducing the Ramcharger hybrid for the 2025 model year, and it's carrying on the name of the original Dodge Ramcharger introduced in 1974 to compete against the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and International Scout. The original Dodge Ramcharger was a relative hit, having sold over 13,000 copies for its first six years, despite the 1973 oil crisis.

Unfortunately, Chrysler discontinued the Ramcharger in 1993, meaning this truck is out of the market for over 30 years. But despite its relatively short lifespan compared to its competitors, it's still endeared itself to many automotive and off-road enthusiasts, with the first and second generation Ramchargers named as one of the vintage trucks you should consider for your next resto-mod project.

However, Dodge is getting into the hybrid EV trucks, and there's nothing like nostalgia to catch everyone's attention. That's why it named its newest electrified truck the Ramcharger, which is also apt, as you can also extend its range with a DC fast charger. This pickup is based on the 2024 Ram 1500 and is a sibling to the all-electric RAM 1500 REV. But instead of relying on just a gasoline engine or an electric motor, it uses both propulsion systems to give you the best of both worlds — greater energy efficiency while removing range anxiety, fixing one of the biggest concerns with electric trucks.

So, what makes the new Ramcharger a different beast from the original SUV? Aside from modern touches and features, we'll also discover some of the more surprising things that we take for granted today.