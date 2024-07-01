5 Features Of The New Ramcharger EV That Dodge's OG SUV Never Had
Ram is introducing the Ramcharger hybrid for the 2025 model year, and it's carrying on the name of the original Dodge Ramcharger introduced in 1974 to compete against the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and International Scout. The original Dodge Ramcharger was a relative hit, having sold over 13,000 copies for its first six years, despite the 1973 oil crisis.
Unfortunately, Chrysler discontinued the Ramcharger in 1993, meaning this truck is out of the market for over 30 years. But despite its relatively short lifespan compared to its competitors, it's still endeared itself to many automotive and off-road enthusiasts, with the first and second generation Ramchargers named as one of the vintage trucks you should consider for your next resto-mod project.
However, Dodge is getting into the hybrid EV trucks, and there's nothing like nostalgia to catch everyone's attention. That's why it named its newest electrified truck the Ramcharger, which is also apt, as you can also extend its range with a DC fast charger. This pickup is based on the 2024 Ram 1500 and is a sibling to the all-electric RAM 1500 REV. But instead of relying on just a gasoline engine or an electric motor, it uses both propulsion systems to give you the best of both worlds — greater energy efficiency while removing range anxiety, fixing one of the biggest concerns with electric trucks.
So, what makes the new Ramcharger a different beast from the original SUV? Aside from modern touches and features, we'll also discover some of the more surprising things that we take for granted today.
Modern creature comforts and safety
Of course, modern technology is the biggest differentiator between the OG Ramcharger and the hybrid EV coming this year. It comes with the things we expect from luxury modern EVs, like a massive 14.5-inch touchscreen display, wireless phone charging, and a 23-speaker audio system. Aside from that, it also comes with safety features like automated parking, blind spot detection, evasive steering assist, and automatic braking.
On the other hand, the OG Ramcharger had a Styrofoam ice chest in the center console, allowing you to get cold drinks while driving in the hot countryside. The Four Wheeler magazine editors even said, "It may only hold a few cans or bottles, and a little cheese or bologna, but it is worth its weight in gold to a four wheeler!" It also features ashtrays in the rear armrests, a testament to the different times 30 years ago.
One more massive difference between the first and the latest Ramchargers is the number of doors. The original SUV only came with two doors, while the 2025 Ramcharger is only available with four doors. The new Ramcharger is also a pickup truck, unlike the latter, which was an SUV based on the Ram pickup.
A roof
One of the things that might surprise you is that the original Ramcharger actually did not come with a roof. Yes, if you want to buy the Ramcharger without any options, you won't get a roof with it. Instead, you can option it with either a drop-on steel-top with fiberglass rear windows, or a vinyl soft top you can easily fold away.
This is similar to every generation of the Jeep Wrangler, which came with a removable roof. But at least this comes standard with the Jeep, and you can just take it off (or choose any of these accessories to augment or replace it), unlike the original Ramcharger where you have to pay more just to get the privilege of staying dry when it rains.
On the other hand, the 2025 Ramcharger comes standard with a roof — something that modern motor vehicle safety standards require. Nevertheless, you can still enjoy the outdoor sky with the new truck as it has a panoramic sunroof, allowing you to bask in the sun while enjoying your truck's HVAC system.
Passenger seats now come standard
The first Ramcharger took the utility of sport utility vehicle to heart — it was a pretty basic vehicle, with even passenger seats remaining optional until 1976. If you optioned the rear bench seats, the rear passengers would find them uncomfortable as they sit low on the floor, so they'll feel as if they are squatting more than sitting.
The new Ramcharger has gone a long way from its predecessor. The truck now offers 24-way adjustable driver and front seats, which have heating, ventilation, a memory function, and massage seats in the top-range Tungsten. It also now sports proper rear seats (not just one bolted on as an option).
The front passenger also gets a secondary 10.25-inch touchscreen display, allowing them to stay entertained on long road trips without distracting the driver. Rear passengers also get rear A/C vents, which proves that the 2025 Ramcharger no longer consider passengers as an afterthought.
Much longer range
The original Ramcharger had an average range of 363 miles on a single full tank. This is plenty of distance for a gas SUV, but it will just be average for an EV. But this won't be an issue as there are many gas stations scattered throughout the globe.
On the other hand, there aren't as many charging stations for EVs, so having a longer range is crucial for the 2025 Ramcharger. Nevertheless, the new Ramcharger isn't just an EV — instead, it's a serial hybrid vehicle, and it uses its 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine to charge up the battery and deliver more electrical power to the motor when needed.
Chrysler doesn't say how much distance the Ramcharger can drive on battery online (meaning the fuel tank is empty, and the onboard generator won't work), but the company claims a total driving range of 690 miles. This is an excellent figure, especially as its all-electric brother can only give 350 to 500 miles.
Furthermore, the Ramcharger's hybrid setup means that it does not sacrifice payload and towing capacity, allowing it to carry up to 2,625 pounds or pull 14,000 pounds, meaning it makes more sense than just pure electric trucks.
Onboard power
Since the Ramcharger is technically an electric truck, it means it can also power your electrical appliances. The truck bed features two AC plugs, allowing it to deliver 4.8 kilowatts to your devices. This feature comes in handy for those who will use the Ramcharger as their primary work truck, as you can use it for your power tools when you're in the field.
If you use the pickup truck for off-road adventures and camping, you could use these plugs to deliver electricity to your tent. This could make spending time outdoors more convenient, as you don't have to fiddle with multiple power banks just to charge up your phone and other equipment. You could even potentially prepare meals from the back of your truck with an electric cooker.
It also has a vehicle-to-home feature, allowing you to power your home in case the electric grid fail you. And if you have a full tank, the Ramcharger can keep you powered for up to 30 days with power rationing.